Parvathy And Tovino Thomas Celebrate 2 Years Of Uyare's 'incredible Journey'

Uyare is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed Malayalam movies. Uyare cast featured Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, and Tovino Thomas in lead roles. The movie released in 2019 and completed 2 years since its release today on April 26, 2021. As the movie turned 2 today, Uyare cast members Parvathy and Tovino Thomas took to their official Instagram handle to celebrate 2 years of Uyare. Here is a look at what they had to say about it.

Parvathy and Tovino Thomas celebrate 2 years of Uyare

Parvathy played the lead role of Pallavi Raveendran in the Uyare cast. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared an emotional post. The post shared by the South Indian actor featured two pictures of the actor from her critically acclaimed role. Parvathy penned down a heartfelt note in the caption of the post and thanked the audience for their generous love and support for the movie. She expressed her gratitude towards the acid attack survivors who came forward and shared their experiences with her in order to help her get into the character of an acid attack survivor.

She wrote in her caption, “I remember the day of release like yesterday. I was not prepared for the kind of love and acceptance this movie received from the audience. For each and every review, each and every experience you all shared with me, for your stories of rising from the ashes! I am so grateful! To all the survivors of the acid attack who so generously shared their worlds with me so I could do justice to Pallavi.” Here is a look at Parvathy’s Instagram post about Uyare.

Parvathy's Instagram post

Tovino Thomas played the role of Vishal Rajashekaran in Uyare cast. He also took to his Instagram stories and shared a poster of the movie to mark 2 years of Uyare. He shared a poster and captioned it by saying, “2 years of UYARE.” Here is a look at Tovino Thomas' Instagram story about Uyare.

Tovino Thomas' Instagram

About Uyare

The movie Uyare earned widespread critical acclaim and also proved to be a major box office hit. The movie also earned several awards and accolades on the national stage. It was helmed by Manu Ashokan who made his directorial debut with the movie. The plot of the movie followed the story of an aviation student Pallavi Raveendran played by Parvathy. The movie shows how her life turns upside down after a devastating acid attack. Here is a look at the Uyare trailer.

