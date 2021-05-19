Parvathy, Malavika Mohanan Trend '#BringBackShailajaTeacher' After Release Of Cabinet List

With the win of Kerala's CPI(M) in the 2021 State Assembly Elections, the list of new Kerala cabinet members was released on Tuesday. The list was created by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and it came as a shock for many that the name of former Health Minister KK Shailaja alias Shailaja Teacher was not listed. After which, celebrities like Parvathy, Malavika Mohanan and others went on to trend #BringBackShailajaTeacher on Twitter. Check it out.

Parvathy, Malavika Mohanan trend #BringBackShailajaTeacher on Twitter

The former Health Minister has been applauded for her work throughout the pandemic. She also contested from the Mattanur constituency and won by a huge margin of over 60,000 votes. The omission of her name from the Kerela Cabinet list pushed the actors to create a digital protest and trend the hashtag. Actor Parvathy took to her Twitter account to share the picture of the KK Shailaja and wrote that she deserves to be in the cabinet.

#beingourteacherback @shailajateacher deserves to be in the cabinet and the people of the state deserve her able leadership! pic.twitter.com/RfiHqCdjF5 — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

On the other hand, Malavika Mohanan also took to her Twitter account and wrote that one of the best health ministers that the state had was removed from the list. Furthermore, she questioned Pinarayi Vijayan's decision. Read the tweet here.

So one of the best health ministers we’ve ever had @shailajateacher got dropped from the cabinet mid-pandemic?! What exactly happened there @vijayanpinarayi ? — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 18, 2021

Another actor Anupama Parameswaran shared a digital art of the KK Shailaja on her Twitter account. She just added the hashtag #BringBackShailajaTeacher while sharing the post. Check it out.

Parvathy urges for a virtual swearing-in ceremony for Kerala CM

Parvathy also took to Twitter to oppose the Kerala state government's move of inviting 500 people to the Kerala Chief Minister's oath ceremony, which is scheduled to take place the day after tomorrow, on May 20. The actor stated that it is shocking that such a huge crowd is deemed okay for the ceremony amidst such grim times in the country. She expressed her concern in a three-part tweet. The Charlie actor started by saying that the state government has done incredible work during the ongoing pandemic and provided aid to frontline workers amidst such grim times, which is why it is shocking to see them going ahead with such a huge crowd at the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet.

There is no doubt that the state government has done incredible work and continues to do so to aid the frontline workers & help battle this pandemic is a very responsible way. Which is why it is shocking and unacceptable — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

that a crowd of 500 is deemed “not that much” by the @CMOKerala for the swearing in ceremony on 20th. Given that the cases are still on the rise and we are nowhere near a finish line, it is an extremely wrong move especially when there is an opportunity to set — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

an example by holding a virtual ceremony instead! I request the @CMOKerala to please consider this request and cancel such a public gathering. A virtual swearing in ceremony, please! — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

