Parvathy 'parties Hard' On Her 33rd Birthday; Fans Send Their Birthday Wishes

Film celebrities often post pictures of their birthday celebrations with their fans on social media and receive their warm wishes without fail. Versatile Malayalam films actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has recently turned 33 years of age and made sure to post a picture of her birthday celebrations on Instagram. The picture shows a candid moment of her enjoying the day with her friends. She wrote a simple message in the caption, which was soon followed by a barrage of messages by her fans who sent their heartfelt wishes to her in the comments.

Parvathy shares a glimpse of her 33rd birthday celebrations

Parvathy is known to be one of the active celebrities on social media, often sharing some of her candid pictures. Her latest post shows her celebrating her special day along with her friends, with a piece of cloth spread over the bed reading, “Happy Birthday”. With the ongoing pandemic, the actor had a simple celebration with her friends, who are seen laughing and smiling in the picture. Parvathy wrote in the caption of the post, “Boht Hardâ¤ï¸”.

Images courtesy: Parvathy's Instagram comments

Her birthday post soon received a wave of reactions from her loyal fans, who sent their warm wishes to the actor in the comments section. Some even sent their amused reactions to the quirky caption of the post. The actor also shared a selfie from her birthday and simple wrote in the caption, “This is 33”. Her new movie Aarkkariyam has released quite recently, which sees her being starred opposite Biju Menon in the lead. She also has a few more upcoming films, which include Navarasa and Puzhu.

Parvathy Thiruvothu has worked in a list of popular films during the course of her career. Some of her popular films include Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, Aanum Pennum, Charlie, City of God and many more. While she predominantly works in Malayalam films, she also has a handful of films in her name from other regional Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. She had made her debut in Hindi films in the movie Qarib Qarib Singlle, which had released back in 2017.

Promo image courtesy: Parvathy Instagram

