Parvathy Thiruvothu Apologises For 'liking' Rapper Vedan's Post; Says She Stands Corrected

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on Monday has posted an apology note for ‘liking’ rapper Vedan's apology post on social media. The Aarkkariyam actor took to Instagram to share a long post explaining that she made a mistake with her former action. The actor had earlier ‘liked’ the confession and apology note posted by rapper Haridas Murali aka Vedan relating to the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

On Sunday, Vedan’s apology post went viral. In the post, he also partially admitted to the allegations against him causing more turmoil. Netizens soon stormed to Parvathy Thiruvothu's Instagram to call her out for ‘liking’ and thus supporting such an apology. A few others alleged the actor of maintaining double standards. Following the backlash, the actor took to Instagram to apologise to the victims as well as her followers.

Making her apology statement, Parvathy wrote, “I apologise sincerely to the survivors who have so bravely spoken up against the accused singer Vedan. I had liked his apology post with the thought that many men don’t even acknowledge that they were at fault. I know clearly that it is not something to celebrate”.

Further, she went on to add that she believes in the importance of respecting the survivors who decided to go forth with the case. “I removed my “like” as soon as I got to know that a few survivors said the apology was not a sincere one. I stand corrected. Whether to forgive and how to heal is always the right of the survivor and I’ll only always stand by them,” she wrote.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Vedan

Last week, Malayalam rapper Vedan was faced with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Following the rise in intensity of the allegations, on Saturday, 12th June the rapper took to social media and apologised for his actions. The Voice of the Voiceless singer admitted to his mistake. Vedan's apology post received a mixed reaction from netizens.

Parvathy Thiruvothu's movies

Parvathy Thiruvothu made her debut in 2006 with the Malayalam film Out of Syllabus. Some popular Parvathy Thiruvothu's movies include Notebook, City of God, Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie, Take Off, Koode and Uyare. The actor who also made her Bollywood debut with the film Qarib Qarib Single was last seen in Aarkkariyam, streaming on Amazon Prime.

IMAGE: PARVATHY THIRUVOTHU'S INSTAGRAM

