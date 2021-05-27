Parvathy Thiruvothu Calls Out Jury For Honouring #MeToo Accused Vairamuthu With ONV Award

Yesterday, Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu was chosen for the prestigious fifth ONV award. South Indian actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently took to her social media handles and called out the jury members for honouring the #MeToo accused Vairamuthu with the coveted award. She took to her official Instagram handle and revealed that as many as 17 women have come out with their stories against Vairamuthu and called out the jury members for announcing the award for him.

Parvathy Thiruvothu calls out ONV Award jury

Parvathy Thiruvothu is one of the celebrities who never shies away from speaking their mind. She took to her social media and said that it is a huge disrespect to the legendary poet ONV Kurup to give this award to an accused of sexual assault crimes. In the post, Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote, “ONV Sir is our pride. His contribution as a poet and lyricist is incomparable. How it has nourished our culture. Our hearts and minds have benefited through his body of work. This is exactly why it is immense disrespect to give such an honour in his name to the accused of sexual assault crimes” Along with the post, she also shared a long caption where she talked about Vairamuthu and questioned the juries.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada was among many other women who named Vairamuthu during the #MeToo movement in 2018. She shared, “17 women have come out with their stories. We don’t know how many more have been wronged.” Parvathy also added that nothing is more important than humanity and for her humanity of the person creating the art is the only thing she would choose to look at. She concluded by saying, “How do you justify this? #adoorgopalakrishnan and the jury who decided to the accused Vairamuthu this honour.” As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram, a lot of users took to the comments section and supported Parvathy on her stand. Here is a look at Parvathy Thiruvothu's latest Instagram post.

Parvathy Thiruvothu's Instagram

Parvathy Thiruvothu's movies

Parvathy Thiruvothu is one of the popular south Indian actors. She made her debut in movies with the 2006 Malayalam movie Out of Syllabus. Some popular Parvathy Thiruvothu's movies are Notebook, Milana, Poo, City of God, Maryan, Bangalore Days, Uttama Villain, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie, Take Off, Koode, Uyare. She is also a feminist and regularly shares her opinions for her social media followers.

Image: Parvathy Thiruvothu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.