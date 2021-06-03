Parvathy Thiruvothu Celebrates World Bicycle Day With A Bunch Of Throwback Pictures; See

South Indian actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently took to social media to share a series of pictures and videos on the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2021. She put up a few throwback pictures from the time she fell off the cycle and hurt herself around her knee. In the caption for the post, the actor has spoken about the multiple experiences she has had, while riding the bicycle and also mentioned her fitness coach and friend, Rahib, for recording the video. Parvathy Thiruvothu’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see frequent updates from the actor.

Parvathy Thiruvothu’s World Bicycle day post

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently took to Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures and videos and fans have been loving every bit of it. In the first picture shared, Parvathy can be seen sitting on the cycle while wearing proper headgear to keep herself protected. She is seen leaning on one leg while being seated on the cycle on a rainy day. Parvathy Thiruvothu can also be spotted smiling in the candid shot while looking away from the camera.

In the second candid shot, Parvathy Thiruvothu can be seen sitting on a chair while taking care of a wound on her right knee. She is seen looking at the affected area intently before using a disinfectant on it. In the next picture shared, Parvathy has a quirky expression on her face as she flashes a silly smile for the candid picture. The actor has opted for a bright red zipper utility jacket which has been paired with simple black bottoms.

In the caption for the post, Parvathy Thiruvothu mentioned that these pictures and videos were taken a few days back. She has spoken about World Bicycle Day while remembering the multiple rides and falls, she has experienced. She also jokingly called out her friend, Rahib, for rubbing salt on her wounds by recording the painful experience. Have a look at the post on Parvathy Thiruvothu‘s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people expressed how adorable the post is. Some of the fans have also used a bunch of emoticons to speak about the pictures. Have a look.

