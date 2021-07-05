Parvathy Thiruvothu Lip-syncs Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless' In 1.5x Speed; Watch

One of the most classic songs of the 90s, Shankar Mahadevan's Breathless serenaded the listeners with its soulful lyrics and the singer's extraordinary ability to sing in one breath truly had left everyone 'breathless'. But it was what thrilled the Bangalore Days actress Parvathy Thiruvothu to take a new internet challenge of lip-synching the fast track in an even faster setting. Impressing the internet with her charm, here is the video on Parvathy's Instagram that is going viral among her fans.

Parvathy Thiruvothu lip syncs Breathless in 1.5x speed

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram to post a video of her lip-syncing to Shankar Mahadevan's song Breathless and left her fans impressed. Not only did the actress perfectly executed the internet challenge but also delivered captivating expressions. She called out the superfans of the song in the caption.

In the caption, the actress revealed that she was instantly hooked to the song as soon as it was released but always found it difficult to learn the lyrics or lip sync to it even at the normal speed. So this was a great feat achieved for the actress as she continued writing, 'So this one- which is 1.5x faster- phew!'. She jokingly remarked that doing this five times a day was a great voice and facial muscle exercise. Adding a note at the last, she wrote, 'the voice you hear along with the singer’s is not mine. That’s the original reel track by the person I’m assuming who started this killer trend. I’m just lip-syncing.'.

Netizens' reaction to Parvathy's video

Netizens in the comment section appeared impressed by the actress's ability to keep up with the words in 1.5x speed to a song that is originally fast pace. One fan hilariously remarked that they have found a new rap singer. Another chimed in commenting that singer Shankar Mahadevan would be having a complex after watching this video.

More on Parvathy Thiruvothu

The Malayalam actress made her debut in 2006 in the movie Out of Syllabus. She went on to appear in movies such a Take Off, Koode, Uyare, Virus, Milana, Poo, and City of God. The young actress was last seen in the Malayalam movies Aarkkariyam and Puzhu.

