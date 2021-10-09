Parvathy Thiruvothu Opens Up About Dealing With Bulimia, Says ‘I’d Stopped Smiling’

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu on Saturday took to her Instagram account as she penned down an emotional note on her struggle with an eating disorder, Bulimia. In the caption of her post, the actor mentioned that she used to control her smile, as people around her would comment on how 'full' her cheeks looked when she did so. The Charlie actor mentioned that she stopped smiling, as there were always comments on her jawline and this went on for years.

Parvathy Thiruvothu opens up about her struggle with Bulimia

Giving her fans a trigger warning before she began her elaborate post, the Bangalore Days actor mentioned that she began to eat alone when she was at work. Further explaining, she wrote that the people never hesitated to watch how much she would serve herself and often told her to cut down on her food intake while eating. Thiruvothu wrote, "Some never held back from watching how much I served on my plate. They would go so far as telling me to cut back WHILE I ATE. I couldn’t swallow another bite."

Read Parvathy Thiruvothu's note here

Thiruvothu uploaded a black and white picture of herself smiling followed by questions and comments that had been directed to her in the past. The Uyare actor mentioned that she was told to go back to looking like she did in her 2013 film, Maryan. She also wrote that people often asked her if she had put on weight and mentioned that she needed to 'tone down' a bit. The actor wrote that it took to years to get to a better place in her life. Thiruvothu credited her friends, fitness coach and therapists for her 'full smile' today.

At the end of her post, she asked individuals to spare others their 'jokes and commentary' on others' bodies no matter how well they think they mean. She wrote, "Please hold space for yourself and others to.. just be. Spare us your jokes, your commentary, your opinions on others’ bodies. No matter how ‘well’ you mean for it be. No. Just🤐." She also addressed people who are still healing and thanked them for smiling.

Image: Instagram/@par_vathy