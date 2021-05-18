Last Updated:

Parvathy Thiruvothu Speaks Against 500 Guests At Kerala CM's Oath, Calls It Unacceptable

Parvathy Thiruvothu recently took to Twitter and voiced her opinion about the upcoming swearing-in ceremony in Kerala. Read on to know more about her post here.

Written By
Greeshma Nayak
Parvathy Thiruvothu

Image: Parvathy Thiruvothu's IG


South Indian actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently took to Twitter to oppose the Kerala state government's move of inviting 500 people to the Kerala Chief Minister's oath ceremony, which is scheduled to take place the day after tomorrow, on May 20. The actor stated that it is shocking that such a huge crowd is deemed okay for the ceremony amidst such grim times in the country. She was supported by netizens on Twitter who agreed that so many people shouldn't be allowed to witness the oath-taking ceremony. 

Parvathy Thiruvothu's views on CM Pinarayi's swearing-in ceremony 

Qarib Qarib Single actor Parvathy Thiruvothu took to Twitter recently and voiced her opinion that a crowd of 500 people attending CM Pinarayi Vijayan's oath-taking ceremony is not a responsible thing to do. She expressed her concern in a three-part tweet, which she shared earlier today on the social networking site. The Charlie actor started by saying that the state government has done incredible work during the ongoing pandemic and provided aid to frontline workers amidst such grim times, which is why it is shocking to see them going ahead with such a huge crowd at the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet. 

She even added how the COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as the country, are still on the rise, and a time like this calls for a virtual ceremony. Parvathy's tweet garnered close to 1112 likes and 170 retweets within a few hours of sharing it. Netizens also replied to her tweet and while the majority of them agreed with her, others stated that the government would take adequate precautionary measures to ensure everyone's safety. Here are a few replies to her tweet. 

READ | Mammootty announces next project with Parvathy Thiruvothu on Women's Day

Pinarayi's swearing-in ceremony 

The Kerala Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony would take place on May 20, 2021. The new cabinet will not have any of the old ministers, except CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The 11 ministers in the new cabinet are MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Vijayan's son-in-law Mohd Riyas, Dr. R Bindu, Veena George, and V Abdul Rahman. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held at 3.30 pm on May 20 at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. 

READ | Parvathy Thiruvothu announces the release date of 'Varthamanam'

Image: Parvathy Thiruvothu's Instagram Account 

READ | Parvathy 'parties hard' on her 33rd birthday; Fans send their birthday wishes
READ | Parvathy and Tovino Thomas celebrate 2 years of Uyare's 'incredible journey'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT