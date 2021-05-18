Parvathy Thiruvothu Speaks Against 500 Guests At Kerala CM's Oath, Calls It Unacceptable

South Indian actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently took to Twitter to oppose the Kerala state government's move of inviting 500 people to the Kerala Chief Minister's oath ceremony, which is scheduled to take place the day after tomorrow, on May 20. The actor stated that it is shocking that such a huge crowd is deemed okay for the ceremony amidst such grim times in the country. She was supported by netizens on Twitter who agreed that so many people shouldn't be allowed to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

Parvathy Thiruvothu's views on CM Pinarayi's swearing-in ceremony

Qarib Qarib Single actor Parvathy Thiruvothu took to Twitter recently and voiced her opinion that a crowd of 500 people attending CM Pinarayi Vijayan's oath-taking ceremony is not a responsible thing to do. She expressed her concern in a three-part tweet, which she shared earlier today on the social networking site. The Charlie actor started by saying that the state government has done incredible work during the ongoing pandemic and provided aid to frontline workers amidst such grim times, which is why it is shocking to see them going ahead with such a huge crowd at the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet.

There is no doubt that the state government has done incredible work and continues to do so to aid the frontline workers & help battle this pandemic is a very responsible way. Which is why it is shocking and unacceptable — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

that a crowd of 500 is deemed “not that much” by the @CMOKerala for the swearing in ceremony on 20th. Given that the cases are still on the rise and we are nowhere near a finish line, it is an extremely wrong move especially when there is an opportunity to set — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

an example by holding a virtual ceremony instead! I request the @CMOKerala to please consider this request and cancel such a public gathering. A virtual swearing in ceremony, please! — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

She even added how the COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as the country, are still on the rise, and a time like this calls for a virtual ceremony. Parvathy's tweet garnered close to 1112 likes and 170 retweets within a few hours of sharing it. Netizens also replied to her tweet and while the majority of them agreed with her, others stated that the government would take adequate precautionary measures to ensure everyone's safety. Here are a few replies to her tweet.

I think they will take the required precautionary measures as well — @ImAk7 (@iamAK_007) May 18, 2021

Yes.... Correct....This is not a model activity. — Sayyid Asharaf (@SayyidAsharaf2) May 18, 2021

Absolutely right. Though I’m one who supports them, this action of theirs leaves a bad taste. I’m ashamed. — silvercloud (@mintessence) May 18, 2021

One should neither deem a ruler as infallible nor put them up on a pedestal. The covid season taught us that and it applies here too.. #500കൂടുതലാണ് — albert abraham (@albert_abraham_) May 18, 2021

Exactly, 500 will be the number of people who will attend the event. What about support staff, police staff etc. who will have to support this event? Will these support staff be asked to present -ve certificates? — V.R. വി. ആർ. (@rvelichapat) May 18, 2021

Pinarayi's swearing-in ceremony

The Kerala Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony would take place on May 20, 2021. The new cabinet will not have any of the old ministers, except CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The 11 ministers in the new cabinet are MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Vijayan's son-in-law Mohd Riyas, Dr. R Bindu, Veena George, and V Abdul Rahman. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held at 3.30 pm on May 20 at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Image: Parvathy Thiruvothu's Instagram Account

