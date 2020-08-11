Parvathy Thiruvothu​​​​​​​ Writes To The Centre Urging For The Withdrawal Of EIA 2020

Malayalam film actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently penned a letter to the Centre, urging for the withdrawal of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2020. Explaining the reason behind writing the letter in conversation with The News Minute, Parvathy Thiruvothu mentioned that the Ministry of Environment has issued a defective law (EIA 2020), which might put India’s environment and forests at risk, and harm human rights. Parvathy Thiruvothu opined that the EIA draft should have been inclusive within the bounds of India’s environmental laws and the Constitution of India.

'Centre should draft EIA in regional languages': Parvathy

In her virtual meet, Parvathy Thiruvothu also pointed out that the Centre issued the draft for public comments only in Hindi and English- which most people do not understand. Adding to the same, Parvathy Thiruvothu revealed that the EIA Draft was issued during the pandemic when people are most worried about their safety. Parvathy opined that the law should guarantee fair industrialisation, infrastructure development and progress. The actor added that the ministry should extend the courtesy to issue the draft in other regional languages.

WCC fiasco

Recently, Parvathy Thiruvothu made headlines when she was called out by WCC ex-member Vidhu Vincent. Vidhu slammed Parvathy for keeping her waiting for months for a film nod. In her letter, Vidhu remarked that it was humiliating to realise that she did not deserve to get a 'No' in her letter.

Vidhu confessed that she had to work tirelessly to make the project work as many producers had opted out of the film. However, later, producer B Unnikrishnan, who stood out in support of actor Dileep during his case in court, agreed to be a part of the project, which created a stir among the members of the WCC. She revealed that WCC members demanded an explanation from her for working with Unnikrishnan, however, Parvathy Thiruvothu was not questioned when she acted with Siddique, who is a public supporter of Dileep and a vocal critic of the WCC’, in Uyare last year.

On the professional front:

Parvathy Thiruvothu was seen in the much-loved film, Uyare, which features the actor playing the role of an acid attack survivor. Starring Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali in the leading roles, Uyare follows the story of an aspiring pilot but, whose career is jeopardised when she falls victim to an acid attack by Govind, by her obsessive boyfriend. The actor will be next seen in Varthamanam.

(Image credits: Parvathy Thiruvothu Instagram)

