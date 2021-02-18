Pathonpatham Noottandu Cast Has Siju Wilson, Kayudu Lohar & Others; Read Film Trivia

Pathombatham Noottandu is a Malayalam drama movie, directed by Vinayan. The story of the movie revolves around a fiery Ezhava chieftain called Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker who lived in the 19th century. Many superstars from the South will be playing pivotal characters in the movie. The film is said to be made on a massive budget and is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his production house Sree Gokulam Movies.

Know about Pathonpatham Noottandu Cast & Crew

Siju Wilson

Siju Wilson will appear in the lead role for the film. He will essay the iconic historical figure, Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. According to Cinema Express, Siju stated the project was chosen for him by the director Vinayan. He said he was happy about the project and thanked Vinayan for trusting and motivating him. He said he hoped he could do justice to the historical role of Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. He looked forward to working with the team and said he considered himself ‘lucky’ and ‘blessed’. He expressed he wanted to offer gratitude towards Gopalan Sir, Krishnettan (director Krishnamoorthy), and Sree Gokulam Movies.

In the same article, Siju said he considered this project to be a turning point for his professional and personal life. The actor has undergone an impressive transformation to play this role, as can be seen in the poster. Siju trained in martial arts and horse riding to get in the right physique for the role. He said five months ago he could have never imagined that he could learn skills such as martial arts (Kalari) and horse riding but he did so for the film.

Kayadu Lohar

The female lead will be played by Kayadu Lohar who was earlier seen in the Kannada movie, Mugil Pete. According to Cinema Express, Pathonpathaam Noottandu will feature other iconic heroes such as Kayamkulam Kochunni and Nangeli. The actors for these roles are yet to be named. The film has cinematographer Sahji Kumar who has worked for films like Pulimurugan, Madhura Raja, and many more. The editor will be Vivek Harshan, lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed and composer M Jayachandran are among crew members.

