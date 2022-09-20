Pauline Jessica Allegedly Commits Suicide: All About The Late Tamil Actor, Her Work & More

Prominent Tamil actor Pauline Jessica, known by many as Deepa was found dead in her rented flat in Chennai on September 18. The Andhra Pradesh native was allegedly found hanging in her apartment, with police now investigating the alleged suicide. Here's all you need to know about the late Tamil actor, who was last seen in the movie Vaaitha

Born on March 23, 1993, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Paulina has appeared in Tamil movies, serials, films, web series, and more. The 29-year-old was last seen in the 2022 Tamil-language drama film Vaaitha, written and directed by Mahivarman C. S. The movie, which revolved around a poor laundry worker who gets injured in a road accident and finds himself struggling for justice, also starred Mu Ramaswamy, Nassar and Pugal Mahendran in pivotal roles.

Not just this, Pauline also acted in director Mysskin’s hit thriller Thupparivalan, which had actor Vishal in the lead role alongside Simran, Prasanna, Vinay, Anu Emmanuel, Andrea Jeremiah, and more. The movie was about a detective who starts investigating the murder of a kid's pet dog, only to find himself at odds with a criminal behind a much bigger conspiracy. Pauline Jessica has also starred in a number of TV shows besides this.

As per ANI, the actor was found hanging in her apartment on September 18. The Koyambedu Police came to know about her death from her neighbours, following which the cops reached the spot and sent the body to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. The relatives of the late actor were informed about her demise, with her body also being sent to Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, a suicide note had been found in which she had mentioned that a failed relationship was the main reason behind her death.

