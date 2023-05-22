Pavitra Lokesh, Naresh Turn 'boldest Couple' As They Dance At Malli Pelli Event | Watch

Pavitra Lokesh, well-known for her role in Dhamaka, has recently made it to the headlines after a video of her with husband Naresh went viral on social media. The video was from the pre-release event of the film Malli Pelli that took place in Hyderabad. Currently, Naresh and wife Pavitra are on a promotional spree for their film and have partaken in several events for the same.

The video shared by Vijaya Krishna Movies was captioned, "You can't afford to miss this. The Boldest couple @ItsActorNaresh & #PavitraLokesh just lit up the #MalliPelli Pre-Release Event with their lively dance," on Twitter. In the clip, actor Naresh was seen moving towards her co-star Pavitra. Further, the duo began grooving and dancing their hearts out at the pre-release event amid fireworks. Pavitra was seen dressed in a saree while Naresh sported a formal look. Check the video below.

More on Malli Pelli's pre-release event

Malli Pelli's pre-release event in Hyderabad was addressed by M.S Raju. Meanwhile, the star cast was in attendance at the event. At the event, the makers gave fans a glimpse of the characters of the film to entertain them. The cast of the film includes Pavitra Lokesh, Naresh, Vanitha Vijay Kumar, Roshan, Anandya, and Ravi, among others.

M.S Raju also disclosed that Jayasudha played an important role in the film. Some of the songs in the film are composed by Suresh Bobbili and Arul Dev. The film Malli Pelli has been scheduled to release in theatres on May 26.