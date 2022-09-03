Pawan Kalyan Acknowledges Sea Of Fans At Residence On Birthday Amid Roaring Cheers; WATCH

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan celebrated his 51st birthday on Friday, September 2 and was showered with immense love from his fans, family members and industry colleagues. While social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the Bheemla Nayak star, some fans even rushed to his residence to mark the occasion. In a clip making rounds on social media, the actor-politician could be seen greeting a swarm of fans from his balcony, with the crowd cheering loudly on the streets.

Pawan Kalyan greets fans gathered outside his residence on 51st birthday

In the 30-second-long clip shared on Twitter, Pawan Kalyan can be seen in a white ensemble as he waves at his well-wishers, who excitedly rooted for the star, clapping, whistling and recording him on their mobile phones. Take a look.

The actor also received special mentions from his film industry colleagues like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh and more. Sharing a throwback picture with Kalyan, Chiranjeevi penned a note in Telugu that translates to, “His hope and desire are always Janahita (everyone’s welfare). He always worked honestly and sincerely for the theory he believed in. Happy Birthday to Kalyan Babu; wishing and blessing Pawan Kalyan all his wishes come true. Happy Birthday.”

Makers of his forthcoming action entertainer, Hari Hara Veera Mallu also shared the film's teaser on the special occasion. The intense clip showcases Pawan's daredevil avatar as he takes on a group of a group of wrestlers on the field. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi next year. The movie is reportedly inspired by the life of a warrior named Veera Mallu.