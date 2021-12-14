Pawan Kalyan Alleges YSRCP Govt Trying To 'cut His Income' By Blocking Movie Releases

Jana Sena Party chief and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan accused the ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh of trying to stop the release of his movies. While staging a sit-in at Mangalagiri in protest against the privatization of Vizag Steel Plant, he alleged that the state government was trying to shut down his financial sources by stopping his movies from being released.

"These people are trying their best to stop my movies from being released. They think they can shut down all the sources of my income by doing so. If necessary, I can release my movies for free," Pawan told reporters.

Earlier this year, the Andhra Pradesh government had passed orders to slash ticket prices for movies. The move came ahead of the release of Pawan Kalyan's film Vakeel Saab in April 2021. Moreover, early benefit shows were cancelled by the government, sparking outrage among moviegoers, some of who even vandalised theatres in a few places in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra govt amends AP Cinemas Bill

Last month, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the AP Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021, paving the way for an online movie ticketing system that will be administered by the state. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government said the move is intended to regulate ticket pricing in the state and stop middle-class moviegoers from being 'exploited' by exhibitors. The government has also cited reasons like irregular ticket pricing, unauthorized shows, and the large gaps between taxes and box office collections to justify the amendment.

Actor Chiranjeevi, who is also Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother, had written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asking him to withdraw the bill.

“Introducing the online ticketing Bill is something to be happy about, but at the same time, for the survival of theatres and for the many families who depend upon cinema alone for their survival, in their interest, these reduced online ticketing rates should be time to time fixed appropriately much like the rest of the country, for the benefit and welfare of the film industry,” Chiranjeevi had said.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak, a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum which also stars Rana Daggubati, is set to release on January 12. Many big-budget Telugu films are also in line to release in the coming days, including RRR, Pushpa, and Radhe Shyam.