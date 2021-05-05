Pawan Kalyan And Ex-wife Renu Desai's Daughter Aadya Makes TV Debut As Guest On Show

South Indian actor Pawan Kalyan's daughter Aadya has finally made her screen debut. She recently appeared in the reality show, Drama Juniors that airs on Zee Telugu. Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai who is the mother of Aadya is the judge of the show. Ahead of Mother's Day, the episode will showcase the heartwarming moment between Renu and Aadya. Read further to know more about it.

Pawan Kalyan's daughter Aadya makes her TV screen debut

Pawan and his ex-wife Renu have been keeping their children away from social media and the limelight. This is the first time, they are letting their daughter appear on-screen. She will appear as a guest for the show. In the promotional video shared by the channel, Aadya appears on stage and Renu who is sitting in the judge's seat is teary-eyed. She then goes on stage and hugs her daughter and says that she is the best. Aadya then takes the mic and says that her mother is the best. Renu is seen wearing a royal blue plain saree with a white and silver designer blouse. On the other hand, her daughter is wearing a floral pink suit. Fans are excited to see the mother-daughter duo on the show. Check out the video.

About Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan's relationship

Pawan Kalyan who works predominately in the Telugu industry has been married three times. After his debut, he went on to marry Nandini in the year 1997. The two were married for over 10 years. During the same time, the actor went on to be in a relationship with Renu Desai. He wasn't divorced from his first wife when the two were dating. He finally divorced his first wife in the year 2007. After three years of dating, he married Renu Desai in the year 2009. They are parents to a son named Akira Nandan who has been away from the limelight. He grabbed attention after he attended Niharika Konidela's wedding with Pawan Kalyan and the entire family. They also have a daughter named Aadya.

The couple decided to split in the year 2012. During the shoot of the movie Teen Maar in the year 2013, Pawan fell in love with Russian model Anna Lezhneva. They are parents to a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanovna and a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

