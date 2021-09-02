Pawan Kalyan Birthday: Chiranjeevi Pens A Heartfelt Note; Allu Arjun & Others Pour Wishes

Superstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 50th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from fans, friends and several members of the South film industry. The Gokulamlo Seeta actor received heartwarming messages from megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet, Ravi Teja, Sai Dharam Tej and several others on social media. Kalyan's fans also made hashtag #HBDPawanKalyan trend on Twitter as they expressed excitement on the actor's big day.

Wishes pour in on Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday

The power star turned 50 on Thursday, September 2 and wishing his younger brother, actor Chiranjeevi uploaded some adorable photos of the duo, while penning a heartfelt note on his social media handle. His Telugu tweet's translation reads," Kalyan's every thought about the society since childhood ... every step. Kalyan is a cell of fire that burns every moment for the good of ten people @PawanKalyan Happy birthday to fellow aspirant who sincerely wants his goal to be fulfilled.".

Allu Arjun also uploaded an adorable candid with Kalyan, in which the duo can be seen hugging. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my@PawanKalyan garu . May this day and the coming year bring you more n more peace and happiness.".

Many many happy returns of the day to my @PawanKalyan garu . May this day and the coming year bring you more n more peace and happiness. pic.twitter.com/pPlWr3u34S — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2021

Calling him 'guru' and 'strength', Sai Dharam Tej wished Kalyan with a sweet, goofy photo, referring to him as a "selfless soul". Meanwhile, Rakul Preet tweeted, “Happppy bday @PawanKalyan Garu!! Wishing you a happpy, healthy, blockbuster year !! More power to you in everything you do (sic).”. Others like Ravi Teja, Allari Naresh, Anil Ravipudi also poured in sweet wishes for the actor. Have a look.

Happppy bday @PawanKalyan Garu!! Wishing you a happpy , healthy , blockbuster year !! More power to you in everything you do 😁😁 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2021

Wishing my guru, my strength and my @PawanKalyan mama a very Happy Birthday.Wishing the selfless soul Happiness laughter and love always.#HBDJanasenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/woCO6hHXNo — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 2, 2021

Happy birthday Babai!

Wishing you the best in everything..

Lots and lots of love and respect!

😘😘😘@PawanKalyan 🤗#HappyBirthdayJanasenani pic.twitter.com/5olqmcRSyf — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) September 2, 2021

More on Pawan Kalyan's work front

On the work front, Pawan is currently working on Bheemla Nayak, whose title track was also released on Thursday. Pawan plays the titular role in the film which also stars Rana Daggubati and is touted to be the Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Apart from the Saagar K. Chandra directorial, the actor will also be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, helmed by Krish.

The actor was last seen in director Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab, which was a remake of the Hindi super hit film, Pink that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

Debuting in the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Kalyan rose to fame with his films like Gokulamlo Seeta, Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Gopala Gopala and Attarintiki Daredi.

(IMAGE- PTI)