Pawan Kalyan Looks Stylish In His First Look From 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'; Check Out

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's fans are in for a treat as the actor's first look poster from his upcoming movie, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, has been released. The actor, who recently starred in Vakeel Saab can be seen in a dapper look as director Harish Shankar unveiled the title and shared the first glimpse of the actor. The film marks the superstar's 28th venture as well as his second collaboration with Shankar, who helmed Kalyan's 2012 blockbuster Gabbar Singh.

The power star is seen wearing a rugged leather jacket and denim, as he sips a cutting chai with India Gate in the background. Not to miss the swanky bike and the megaphone, as he gives an intense stare. The tagline of the film says, 'This time it is not just entertainment’. Other details pertaining to the cast and release are still under wraps.

Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh's first look revealed

Taking to his social media handles on Thursday, September 9, director Harish Shankar made the announcement. Along with the promising first look poster, he wrote, "We all need your… Blessings & Best wishes… Let’s rock again ….#BhavadeeyuduBhagatSingh.”. Take a look.

The movie is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The music score is being taken care of by Devi Sri Prasad while cinematography is by Ayananka Bose and the editing is by Chota K Prasad. The Ram-Laxman duo will handle the action choreography.

Pawan Kalyan and Shankar's earlier collaboration was a remake of the blockbuster action movie Dabangg which marked Sonakshi Sinha's debut. The remake featured popular names like Shruti Haasan, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nagineedu, and Kota Srinivasa Rao.

More on Pawan Kalyan's work front

The actor and politician is busy shooting for an action drama Bheemla Nayak, which also features Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the superhit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Telugu version is being helmed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. He will also be seen in Hari Hara Veeramallu.

Kalyan is famous for his roles in films like Gokulamlo Seeta, Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Badri, Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Gopala Gopala, Teen Maar, Panjaa, Cameraman Ganga Tho Rambabu, Attarintiki Daredi, Thammudu, and many more. For the unversed, Kalyan is also the younger brother of the actor-politician Chiranjeevi.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ PAWANKALYAN.K)