Pawan Kalyan On Kind Of Music He Likes In Movies: 'Prefer Patriotic Songs Over Item Songs'

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab's pre-release event was held on Sunday, April 4 in the presence of his team and several other people. During his 35-minute long interaction, he touched upon various topics like female safety, the love he gets from his fans, his choices of genres, his elder brother Chiranjeevi's words and a lot more. The Atharintiki Daaredi actor spoke about the kind of music he likes to have in his movies. He said that he likes to spread socially relevant messages through his movies and “prefers to have patriotic songs to item songs in his films.”

Pawan remarked that Harish Shankar and Bandla Ganesh had forced him to do Kevvu Keka, an item song in the movie, Gabbar Singh. Apart from this, the actor also spoke at length about his fans and followers. He remarked that his heart “beats for the country and for his fans and that he's not been conscious about not having a movie release for three years.” He also reminisced about his glorious 24 years in the film industry.

Speaking about women safety and security in his speech, Kalyan said that “he feels fortunate to have acted in Vakeel Saab because he spent most of his life with his sisters, mother and aunts who took care of him”.

Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab's pre-release event took place at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hyderabad. The event was attended by Ananya Nagalla, Anjali, Dil Raju, Sriram Venu, Thaman, Shivamani, Harish Shankar, Krish, Mythri Ravi, producer AM Ratnam, Bandla Ganesh, DIG Sumathi, Anand Sai, among others. Take a look at some of the pics.

Netizens shower love upon Vakeel Saab's trailer

The trailer of Vakeel Saab released on March 29 and garnered massive love from the audience. In the film, he will be seen alongside Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, Anjali, among others. While Sriram Venu has written and directed the upcoming flick, Raju and Shirish have produced it. Reviewing the trailer, a fan wrote, "It's just amazing. Can't wait to watch his phenomenal performance." As of today, the video has surpassed 34 million views on YouTube and is still counting. The movie is presented by Boney Kapoor, co-produced by Harshith Reddy, edited by Prawin Pudi and written by Thiru.

Promo Image Source: @pawankalyan.k Instagram