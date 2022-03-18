Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Bheemla Nayak's' OTT Release Date Out; Deets Inside

After receiving a thunderous response at the box office window, the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is all set to weave the same magic on the OTT platform. The mass entertainer was released in theatres on February 25, 2022. Fans were delighted to see the power star of Tollywood and the Baahubali fame pitted against each other in a game of power.

The hype around the actioner is reflected in its box office collection and Bheemla Nayak continues to clock for impressive numbers. The action film is now chasing the Rs 200-crore-mark worldwide. With the film doing wonders at the box office, Bheemla Nayak is now heading towards its digital premiere.

Bheemla Nayak OTT release date

A lot of films including Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bangarraju and many other films witnessed a theatrical premiere as well as a digital release. This was done to expand the film's reach to more audiences. The latest entry in the list is Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak.

The over-the-top streaming service Aha took to their Twitter handle, sharing a post they confirmed the OTT premiere of Bheemla Nayak. They wrote "Next friday ee time ki, power storm mee intiki vachesthundhi. dates mark cheskondi, calendar kaaliga unchukondi. #ahaLaBheemla from March25 nundi." which means the Pawan Kalyan starrer will start streaming from March 25.

Here take a look at the tweet-

The film will also premiere on the same day on Disney+ Hotstar. The official handle of the Telugu Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Vastunnadu #BheemlaNayakOnHotstar. Get ready for the ultimate battle of duty and power from 25th March."

Here take a look at the tweet-

More about Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak is helmed by Saagar K Chandra, with screenplay and dialogues being penned by veteran filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The plot revolves around the clash between a cop and a politician's son after the officer arrests him. Pawan Kalyan can be seen taking on the role of a police officer in the film, while Daggubati plays the antagonist. Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen also take on pivotal roles in the film as the leading ladies on the big screen. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. The film serves as a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati