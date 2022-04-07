Pawan Kalyan Rehearses For Action-packed Sequence In 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'; See Pics

Pawan Kalyan is currently gearing up for his role in the much-awaited Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is set in the 17th century and revolves around the life of a criminal, Veera Mallu. The shooting for the film is set to resume on April 8, 2022, and the official social media accounts of the film shared some exciting behind the scenes glimpses for fans. The pictures saw the lead star Pawan Kalyan rehearsing some high-voltage action sequences and fans can't wait to see him step into the shoes of his character on the big screen.

Pawan Kalyan rehearses for action sequence of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the upcoming film will see Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal play pivotal roles alongside Pawan Kalyan and fans eagerly wait to see the trio share the screen. The pictures shared by the film's team online saw Pawan Kalyan wearing a black t-shirt and shorts as he engaged in some athletic 'high voltage' moves. He also wore knee caps and sports shoes and was accompanied by other members of the team as well. Action director Todor Lazarov was also on set guiding and practising with the popular actor. The caption of the post read, "Enigmatic and endearing @PawanKalyan garu rehearsing for a high voltage, full-throttle action sequence for #HariHaraVeeraMallu with Todor Lazarov @juji79."

Director Krish Jagarlamudi earlier took to his Twitter account and shared a glimpse of himself and the lead star of the film engrossed in reading the script of the movie. At the time, the duo was gearing up to kick-start their 'exciting schedule' as the director captioned the post, "An amazing day of Script reading session with one and only #HariHaraVeeraMallu. Gearing up to commence an exciting schedule in the new year."

The actor is currently basking in the success of his hit movie Bheemla Nayak, which was not only hailed by the audience and critics but also had a trailblazing run at the box office. The film was directed by Saagar K Chandra and also saw Rana Daggubati take on a lead role. Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen took on the roles of the leading ladies in the action drama.

Image: Instagram/@dirkrish, Twitter/@HHVMFilm