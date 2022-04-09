Pawan Kalyan Resumes Shoot For 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'; Watch Pre-shoot Clip

South superstar Pawan Kalyan, who is basking in the success of his latest released film, Bheemla Nayak, is currently gearing up for his role in the highly anticipated action-flick, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Well, the shooting of the forthcoming film has officially been resumed. Film critic Taran Adarsh has even dropped an intriguing video that sees Pawan doing some action-packed stunts.

Pawan Kalyan resumes shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle and shared information regarding the film's shooting. He tweeted, "PAWAN KALYAN - KRISH FILM: SHOOT RESUMES TODAY... #HariHaraVeeraMallu - #PawanKalyan and director #Krish's new collaboration - resumed shoot today... Here's the pre-shoot video...". The film critic even shared a pre-shoot video that sees Pawan doing powerful action sequences. The actor is seen flaunting his martial skills in the video and promises a visual treat with the film. Watch the pre-shoot video here:

PAWAN KALYAN - KRISH FILM: SHOOT RESUMES TODAY... #HariHaraVeeraMallu - #PawanKalyan and director #Krish's new collaboration - resumed shoot today... Here's the pre-shoot video... pic.twitter.com/7itlXj6ldR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2022

Pawan Kalyan showcases his martial arts skills

The video shared by Taran Adarsh features Kalyan in a sporty look as he is seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts. He also wore knee caps and sports shoes and was accompanied by other members of the team as well. Action director Todor Lazarov was also on set guiding and practising with the popular actor.

More on Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Cast & plot)

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamundi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will also star Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal play pivotal roles. Fans eagerly await the release of the upcoming flick seeing trio sharing the screen space. Set in the 17th century, the story of Hari Hara Veera Mallu revolves around the life of criminal Veera Mallu and the backdrop of Mughals. The film will have a theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Earlier, taking to his Twitter handle, Krish shared a picture of the actor-director duo doing script reading for the film. He wrote, "An amazing day of Script reading session with one and only #HariHaraVeeraMallu. Gearing up to commence an exciting schedule in the new year." The same post was uploaded by the director on his Instagram handle as well.

An amazing day of Script reading session with one and only #HariHaraVeeraMallu 📖



Gearing up to commence an exciting schedule in the new year 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Z0GTg1FIzY — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) December 20, 2021

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh