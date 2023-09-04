Pawan Kalyan Starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu Producer Hints At Film's Release Date

Pawan Kalyan recently celebrated his 52nd birthday. Despite already delivering a Rs 100 crore film with Bro The Avatar, Kalyan is gearing up for several of his upcoming projects. On his birthday, prominent glimpses into his upcoming films were given. While They Call Him OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh were given first glimpse teasers, a poster for his period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu was also released. With excitement among his fans, the film’s producer AM Ratnam recently opened up about when the film will be released.

3 things you need to know:

Director Krish Jagarlamudi is at the helm of HHVM.

It will mark the Tollywood debut of Bobby Deol.

Kalyan is also gearing up for Ustaad Bhagat Singh and They Call Him OG.

AM Ratnam reveals when HHVM will be released

During a recent press meet for the upcoming film Rules Ranjan, AM Ratnam opened up about the background for the film. He revealed that Kalyan is currently working on multiple upcoming films already, and has political activities as well. Moreover, he said that since the film is a period drama, it will take time to create its sets. He ultimately concluded that the film would be completed after a number of months. As to when the film will be released, Ratnam said, “The entire shoot will be completed by the end of 2023, and we will release the movie before the elections.”

(A poster for Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu | Image: X)

What’s the cast of HHVM?

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, actress Nidhhi Agerwal will be playing the female lead. Moreover, Bobby Deol is expected to appear in a negative role and will make his Tollywood debut with the film. Most notably, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani has taken hold of the musical composition for HHVM.