Pawan Kalyan To Attend Nani's 'Ante Sundharaniki' Pre-release Event As Chief Guest: Report

After leaving fans awestruck with his powerful performance in Shyam Singha Roy, Telugu star Nani is all set to wow the audience in his forthcoming film Ante Sundharaniki. The movie will see Nani share the screen space with Malayalam star Nazriya Nazim. While the film is just a day away from its release, its makers are hosting a pre-release party in Hyderabad and have invited power star Pawan Kalyan as chief guest.

As per recent media report, the pre-release event of Ante Sundharaniki is set to be held at the Shilpkala Vedika Hitech City in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The event is touted to be held on a massive scale as power star Pawan Kalyan will grace it as chief guest. The pre-release event is set to commence at 6 pm in the presence of the film's entire team.

More about Ante Sundharaniki

Ante Sudharaniki is touted to be a romance drama starring Nani and Nazriya Nazim. The film will follow a Brahmin man named Sundar, who falls in love with a Christian girl Leela Thomas. To convince his parents, Sundar trains Leela to be a Brahmin and invites her into his home. However, everything does not go as planned and their lie gets exposed. Apart from Nani and Nazriya, the film also features Harshvardhan and Bhanu Pratap playing pivotal roles.

The movie is bankrolled by Muthri Movie Makers, while Vivek Athreya has written and directed it. The movie will hit the theatres on June 10. The Telugu romantic drama will also be released in Tamil and Malayalam. The title of the Tamil version of the film is Adede Sundara, while the Malayalam version is named Aha Sundara. The movie's runtime is 2 hours and 56 minutes and it was reportedly cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification with a U certificate.

Ahead of the film's release, Nazriya Nazim recently shared two throwback pictures from the film's shoot. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a photo of her and Nani in their respective ensembles. While Nani wore a pant and a shirt, Nazriya looked beautiful in a floral outfit. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "1.Leela’s fav Polaroid photo. 2.The picture Leela clicked of her Shundaaaarrr."

