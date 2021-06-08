Pawan Kalyan To Collaborate With Dil Raju & Anil Ravipudi Replacing Mahesh Babu?

South star Mahesh Babu, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi and producer Dil Raju’s 2020 collaboration, Sarileru Neekevvaru became one of the most commercially successful films at the cinema theatres. As per Box Office India, made on a budget of 75 crore, the film went on to garner Rs. 260 crore worldwide. Ever since the film was released, there were talks of Mahesh Babu’s collaboration with Ravipudi and Raju’s collaboration once again. However, now their merge together seems unlikely.

As reported by OK Telugu, Anil Ravipudi previously confirmed that he will once again work with Mahesh Babu. Multiple entertainment portals stated that Ravipudi had already prepared another script and gotten a nod from the Sarileru Neekevvaru star. Now, as per recent developments, the merge seems highly impossible due to Mahesh Babu’s busy schedule. Since producer Dil Raju reportedly doesn’t want to wait until Mahesh completes his professional commitments, the makers are deciding to cast Pawan Kalyan in the film in question.

As per the outlet, although Mahesh Babu loved the plot of the film, he can only start working on it post the completion of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. However, the complication just doesn’t end here. After Sarkaru Vaaru Paata, Mahesh Babu may also do a film with Rajamouli, if the Baahubali fame director is ready for the production of their yet-untitled project. This can lead to a severe delay for Dil Raju and Ravipudi’s new film. Hence, instead of Mahesh Babu, the makers are planning to approach actor Pawan Kalyan.

At the moment, even Pawan Kalyan is surrounded by a handful of his own commitments. He is currently working with Dil Raju for Vakeel Saab. Post this, he has another project with the producer. The actor will be seen in the yet-untitled remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He will also feature in Krish directed Hari Hara Veera Mallu. All his upcoming films are scheduled to release by January 2022.

Now, even producer Dil Raju reportedly aims at starting the new project at the beginning of 2022. Hence, Pawan Kalyan seems a perfect match for the collaboration at the moment. As it is unlikely that Mahesh Babu may skip his film for Dil Raju’s film, Ravipudi and Raju may go ahead with casting Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

(Image: Pawan Kalyan & Mahesh Babu Instagram)

