Pawan Kalyan To Make His Instagram Debut? Brother Nagababu Shares Details

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular faces in the Tollywood film industry. He’s been a part of over 30 films in nearly three decades. He has starred in films such as Teen Maar (2011), Tholi Prema (1998), Gudumba Shankar (2004), and Bheemla Nayak (2022). However, unlike his contemporaries, the Telugu star is yet to make his Instagram debut. Now, his brother Nagendra Babu has announced that Kalyan will be joining photo sharing platform soon.

2 things you need to know:

Pawan Kalyan is on Twitter, but not on Instagram.

Kalyan has a strong following of 5.3 million users on Twitter.

Naga Babu announces Pawan Kalyan is ‘coming to blast Instagram’

Konidela Nagendra Babu took to Instagram and posted a story informing about Pawan Kalyan’s eventual debut. He posted a silhouette of the star with a background featuring several films from actor’s past, such as Johnny (2004), Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi (1996), Agnyaathavaasi (2018), and more.

It featured the text, “Storm alert! The power is about to arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect.” It should be noted that the actor is active on Twitter and has 5.3 million followers.The date of his Instagram debut is still not revealed. However, it is anticipated that he will directly make his presence known after his first post on the platform.

What's next for Pawan Kalyan?

Pawan Kalyan, while being an actor, is also a political leader. Despite such massive administrative responsibilities, Kalyan is working on a total of four films this year. He is slated to appear in the upcoming film Bro along with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej.

(A poster for Bro featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej | Image: PawanKalyan_FC/Twitter)

He also has films like OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline. So far, it is announced that actors Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan and Sriya Reddy will also be starring in Vamsi Shekhar's OG. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is also speculated to be a part of the film. Release dates of the films are yet to be disclosed.