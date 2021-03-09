Pawan Kalyan's Fans Not Happy With Naga Chaitanya Lauding Mahesh Babu's Cut-out

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is known for his roles in films such as Majili, Love Story, Manam, Premam, Ye Maaya Chesave and more, has been currently been working on one of his much-anticipated movies titled Thank You. As the actor has been shooting for Thank You, a video of Naga Chaitanya doing ‘palabhishekam’ to the cut-out of Mahesh Babu has turned viral. In the video, Naga Chaitanya can be seen climbing up to a massive cut-out of Mahesh Babu’s poster and saluting it. He seems to be acting like a die-hard fan of the actor. Watch.

On seeing this video, fans of Mahesh Babu are ecstatic with this video, which they are sharing widely and thanking Naga Chaitanya for his contribution. Pawan Kalyan's fans, on the other hand, are mocking this video. They wonder why Chaitanya agreed to play Mahesh Babu's fan when he could be happy supporting his own father, Nagarjuna. Mahesh Babu's fans have also responded with strong statements. One of the users wrote, “seriously! He is Mahesh Babu’s fans out of everyone?", while the other went on to leave a sad GIF. Check out a few more comments below.

Thank You, directed by Vikram Kumar and written by B. V. S. Ravi, is set to hit theatres this year, but no official release date has been announced. Though Naga Chaitanya stars in the film, little is known about the rest of the cast. Dil Raju will produce the film under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, and S. Thaman, a well-known Telugu music composer, will compose the music. Fans have been very excited about the upcoming film and cannot wait for the makers to share details about the same.

Naga Chaitanya goes on to enjoy a massive fan following from fans and viewers for its acting skills and personality. Some of the popular Naga Chaitanya’s movies include Oka Laila Kosam, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo, Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Yuddham Sharanam, 100% Love, Bejawada, Venky Mama, Dohchay, Premam, and many other movies. After watching the video, most of the fans have been lauding the actor for breaking stereotypes.