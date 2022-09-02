With a 52ft cut out of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan being set up outside a Chennai theatre and fans gearing up for the re-release of Jalsa, Power Star's 51st birthday celebrations are underway in full swing. To mark his birthday celebrations, his fan clubs have organised a special screening of his 2008 film Jalsa which was a hit of that time.

The film which has been released today in theatres is receiving a massive response from the actor's die-hard fans. The special shows of the film will be screened in 4k quality. According to various media reports, over 501 shows have been arranged for Jalsa’s special screening and the Jana Sena Chief’s fans are creating records.

Pawan Kalyan's birthday celebrations

On Pawan Kalyan's birthday where the actor has been receiving an outpour of love, fans from across the State have planned to make the day extra special. This year, with the special screening of his film Jalsa, according to Pinkvilla, fans have decided to donate the collected amount to Janasena and a portion of the amount will be used for the deceased families of farmers.

Sudhershan 35amm, 11am show



Just idhi teaser mera dosth, mundhundhi musalla pandaga (6pm & 9pm shows) #Jalsa4KCelebrations #Jalsa4K

It is pertinent to note that with an illustrious cinematic career, to date, Jalsa remains to be the highest-grossing film. For unversed, the trend of releasing the first look of a new film was set by Jalsa. Jalsa is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas while Allu Aravind, under his banner Geetha Arts banner bankrolled the project. Apart from Kalyan, the film also starred Ileana D'Cruz, Parvati Melton, Kamalinee Mukerji, Mukesh Rishi, and Prakash Raj in significant roles.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a 52 ft cut-out of the iconic actor was erected by his fan clubs outside Chennai's Rohini Theatre. This move by the fans comes after Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu fans screened the worldwide special shows of the actor’s Pokiri and Okkadu on his birthday this year in August. On his birthday, the Jana Sena Chief’s fans are also aiming to break the collections record set by the Mahesh Babu-starrer.

The story revolves around the life of a young man named Sanjay (Pawan Kalyan), who joins an extremist group after facing a troublesome childhood. However, a police officer (Prakash Raj) decides to guide him toward the right path. While doing so, his daughter (Kamalini Mukherjee) falls for Sanjay. What follows next, forms the crux of the movie.

IMAGE: Instagram/pavankalyanofficial_