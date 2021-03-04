Pawan Kalyan's New Song From 'Vakeel Saab' Tribute To Actor's Larger-than-life Personality

There has been a lot of anticipation for Pawan Kalyan's comeback film titled Vakeel Saab ever since it was announced. The movie is an adaptation of the Bollywood film PINK which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari in prominent roles. The lyrical single of Vakeel Saab titled Sathyameva Jayathe released yesterday on March 3 at 5 pm IST.

Vakeel Saab's first single released

The Vakeel Saab song titled Sathyameva Jayathe that was recently released on YouTube is a lyrical video that shows glimpses of Pawan Kalyan who plays a lawyer in the courtroom drama in various instances that is to happen in the film. The entire lyrical video is focused on the central character of the movie. The vocals for the song are given by Shankar Mahadevan and Prudhvi Chandra with S. Thaman headlining the music. The lyrics of the song are written by Ramjogayya Sastry and the lyrical video is released under Aditya Music' YouTube channel that holds the copyright to the song.

The music video shows snippets of Pawan Kalyan in a lawyer's uniform who seems to be a messiah to the public and we can see him marching down the road with the general public walking behind him in huge masse and cheering him on. The video also hints that there will be a couple of action sequences in the movie. In the video, we also get to see a glimpse of the actor trying to save a young girl who seems to have consumed poison by picking her up and running to get her proper medical help.

Netizens react to Vakeel Saab​ song

The song has managed to cross more than 2.5 million views on YouTube under 24 hours from its release. Netizens are claiming that Sathyameva Jayathe is the second most liked lyrical song in 24 hours and is currently trending at #3 on YouTube. Here is how the netizens reacted to the Vakeel Saab song:

Most liked Lyrical Video Songs in 24 hrs #MaguvaMaguva : 455K#SatyamevaJayate : 327K *** 👍



Ramuloo Ramulaa : 315K



Samajavaragamana : 312K



Saranga Dariya : 302K#VakeelSaab @PawanKalyan — P A W A N I F I E D - P S P K (@PAWANIFIED_PSPK) March 4, 2021

SATHYAMEVA JAYATHE... సత్యమేవ జయతే...!!♥️

Thank You ramjowrites Garu For Wonderful Lyrics👌💥❤️#SathyamevaJayathe #VakeelSaab PawanKalyan https://t.co/IBbPuiePLG — Rajesh Mandalaneni Jsp (@itz__me_RajeSh) March 4, 2021

Night Continuous Ga 35Times Vinna Song Ni🎵🎶



Every Time Adhe Fresh Feeling 💥



You Rocked It @MusicThaman 🔥@ramjowrites garu Em Lyrics Icharu Sir 🙏🙏#SathyamevaJayate#VakeelSaabMusicalFest #VakeelSaab #VakeelSaabOnApril9th — Vakeel Kalyan (@vakeel_kalyan) March 4, 2021

Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab marks to be Pawan Kalyan's come back film into acting after his 2 years hiatus. Along with the actor, the cast includes Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas & Anjali in lead roles with Prakash Raj and Prawin Pudi playing small but prominent supporting characters. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram with Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor bankrolling the project. The movie is slated to release on April 9 2021.

