Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Movie 'Vakeel Saab' Gets Trailer Launch Update

Actor Pawan Kalyan is returning to the big screen after three years with his next project Vakeel Saab. Movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a new update regarding the trailer launch of Vakeel Saab. Vakeel Saab is based on the popular Amitabh Bachchan's movie Pink.

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab gets new update

Movie Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a new update on the upcoming movie of Pawan Kalyan. The trailer of Vakeel Saab will now be launched on March 29, 2021. Vakeel Saab will mark the return of Pawan Kalyan on the big screen after a very long time. The film was earlier supposed to be released in the year 2020 but got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet below.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film features actors like Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya, and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. The film will also feature Naresh, Devi Gill, Subbaraju, Vamsi Krishna, and Anasuya Bhardwaj in brief roles. S.Thaman did the music score whereas P.S Vinod did the cinematography of the film. The film is scheduled to release on April 9, 2021.

More about Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan made his acting debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1999. He then starred in several popular films like Gokulamlo Seeta, Suswagatham, and Tholi Prema which got an amazing response from the audience. In 2003, he also made his directorial debut with the film Johnny which got a negative response from the audience. After the negative response, Pawan Kalyan never directed another movie. He then made his comeback in 2005 with the film Balu which got good feedback from the viewers. He then starred in several films like Bangaram, Annavaram, and Jalsa. His cameo appearance in the Shankar Dada movie franchise also received positive reviews. He was last seen in the 2018 film Agnyaathavaasi which got mixed reviews from the both audience and the critics. He will make his comeback on the big screen after three years with Vakeel Saab. He is also working on projects like Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Hari Harik Veera Mallu.

Source: Taran Adarsh's Twitter