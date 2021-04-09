Last Updated:

Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' Review: Netizens Hail "powerful Performances" By Cast

Pawan Kalyan graced the theatres with legal drama 'Vakeel Saab' and here are the reaction and reviews of the netizens on social media. Read more.

Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab, released on April 9, is already making headlines for being one of the most impressive movies of actor Pawan Kalyan. From its intense script to dramatic music, Pawan Kalyan's new movie did not leave any stone unturned to impress the fans on the big screen. Upon the release of the movie, the social media is buzzing is Vakeel Saab movie review by fans and critics alike. 

Vakeel Saab's review

Twitter was flooded with praises and the Vakeel Saab's review were mostly positive with many enjoying the movie. One fan tweeted that the film was receiving an overwhelming response and for good reasons. Fans from overseas also dropped their reviews for the movie writing that the movie was thoroughly enjoyed by the international fans.

Giving a detailed review of the movie, one user wrote that the Vakeel Saab's cast delivered a great performance with excellent dialogues. They also praised Pawan Kalyan's performance writing that he had a towering presence throughout the movie. The movie was received well with many tweeting that the second half was more impactful than the first. Another user wrote about how they need these kinds of movies to send out a strong message to society.

Fans praise Pawan Kalyan's performance

Making a comeback on the big screen after almost a gap of 8 years, fans were ecstatic about Pawan Kalyan's new movie and he did not disappoint them. Several fans took to their social media to praise the actor for his performance. One fan wrote that the actor delivered one of his best performances in the movie. Another fan tweeted that he was happy to see Pawan Kalyan and his success with the movie after three years. Another fan tweeted that he could not find the words to compliment Pawan on his stellar performance in the movie. 

Fans' praise Vakeel Saab's music

The music of the movie was provided by the talented artists of the industries like S. Thaman, Ramajogayya Sastry, and Shankar Mahadevan. The beautiful soundtracks received quite a lot of attention on social media with many complimenting the artists for their work. One fan wrote about how beautiful the tracks were and that it complimented the movie well. 

