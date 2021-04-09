Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' Review: Netizens Hail "powerful Performances" By Cast

Quick links:
Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab
Vakeel Saab, released on April 9, is already making headlines for being one of the most impressive movies of actor Pawan Kalyan. From its intense script to dramatic music, Pawan Kalyan's new movie did not leave any stone unturned to impress the fans on the big screen. Upon the release of the movie, the social media is buzzing is Vakeel Saab movie review by fans and critics alike.
Twitter was flooded with praises and the Vakeel Saab's review were mostly positive with many enjoying the movie. One fan tweeted that the film was receiving an overwhelming response and for good reasons. Fans from overseas also dropped their reviews for the movie writing that the movie was thoroughly enjoyed by the international fans.
Giving a detailed review of the movie, one user wrote that the Vakeel Saab's cast delivered a great performance with excellent dialogues. They also praised Pawan Kalyan's performance writing that he had a towering presence throughout the movie. The movie was received well with many tweeting that the second half was more impactful than the first. Another user wrote about how they need these kinds of movies to send out a strong message to society.
Everywhere overwhelming response ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼— Twood VIP™ | #VakeelSaabOnApril9th (@Twood_VIP) April 8, 2021
Positive Vibes ðŸŒŸðŸ’«â¤ï¸
Blockbuster kottesam ðŸ‘ŠðŸ¼ðŸ”¥ðŸ•ºðŸ¥ðŸ’¥
Main things from reviews are Vintage @PawanKalyan is Back ðŸ”¥ðŸ•ºðŸ¤™ðŸ¼@MusicThaman killed BGM ðŸŽ¼ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¥#VakeelSaab | #BlockbusterVAKEELSAAB pic.twitter.com/8coW9IqvSS
EXCLUSIVE First Review #VakeelSaab from Overseas Censor Board ! With powerful performances from the starcast, the film leaves you shocked, stunned and speechless. Don't miss this one as it hammers home a very powerful message. ââââ #VakeelSaabPreReleaseEvent— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 5, 2021
#VakeelSaab Final report:— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) April 8, 2021
A powerful, thought provoking film even more elevated with excellent dialogues and @PawanKalyan ‘s towering presence
1st half is very normal , 2nd is Engaging
Read more : https://t.co/N55DxPmppm
1st review of movie coming from #Dubai— Telugu Cinema Fun (@TCinemaFun) April 8, 2021
3.5/5 movie blockbuster
When a Top star like #PawanKalyan supports a cause the effect Is mutlifold the message reaches millions
Though it's remake we need this kind of movies #respectwomen & treat equally
Signing off #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/YTmCBEVcdI
Making a comeback on the big screen after almost a gap of 8 years, fans were ecstatic about Pawan Kalyan's new movie and he did not disappoint them. Several fans took to their social media to praise the actor for his performance. One fan wrote that the actor delivered one of his best performances in the movie. Another fan tweeted that he was happy to see Pawan Kalyan and his success with the movie after three years. Another fan tweeted that he could not find the words to compliment Pawan on his stellar performance in the movie.
Good morning to allðŸ™#VakeelSaab positive ReportsðŸ‘— kakinada Talkies (@Kkdtalkies) April 9, 2021
After 3years back @PawanKalyan
Successful Re entry ðŸ‘Œ@urstrulyMahesh#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/Q1mOxHia2i
The best performance of @PawanKalyan ðŸ¤”#VakeelSaab— Trend PSPK (@TrendPSPK) April 9, 2021
#VakeelSaab @ Review— TollywoodBoxoffice.IN (@TBO_Updates) April 9, 2021
ðŸ’¥Pawan Kalyan One Man ShowðŸ’¥
Detailed Review and Rating ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/dzNSs3VpwG
The music of the movie was provided by the talented artists of the industries like S. Thaman, Ramajogayya Sastry, and Shankar Mahadevan. The beautiful soundtracks received quite a lot of attention on social media with many complimenting the artists for their work. One fan wrote about how beautiful the tracks were and that it complimented the movie well.
#VakeelSaab - Final report and review coming shortly. @MusicThaman rocked. Elevated scenes with background music. https://t.co/N55DxP4O0M— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) April 8, 2021
genuine review from friend— Mugunth (@mugunth_08) April 8, 2021
decent first half and very goodd second half ðŸ˜
so hit ðŸ˜ðŸ˜@PawanKalyan and @MusicThaman combination is so goodd itseems ðŸ•ºðŸ’ƒ
lets celebrate ðŸ•ºðŸ’ƒ#VakeelSaab #VakeelSaabFestivalBegin
Positive Talk All Over! ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥— NTR Ardent Fans™ (@NTRArdentFans) April 9, 2021
All the Best to @PawanKalyan & their Whole Team of #VakeelSaab @MusicThaman#VakeelSaabFromToday pic.twitter.com/lMz0nHzM68
