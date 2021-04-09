Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' Review: Netizens Hail "powerful Performances" By Cast

Vakeel Saab, released on April 9, is already making headlines for being one of the most impressive movies of actor Pawan Kalyan. From its intense script to dramatic music, Pawan Kalyan's new movie did not leave any stone unturned to impress the fans on the big screen. Upon the release of the movie, the social media is buzzing is Vakeel Saab movie review by fans and critics alike.

Vakeel Saab's review

Twitter was flooded with praises and the Vakeel Saab's review were mostly positive with many enjoying the movie. One fan tweeted that the film was receiving an overwhelming response and for good reasons. Fans from overseas also dropped their reviews for the movie writing that the movie was thoroughly enjoyed by the international fans.

Giving a detailed review of the movie, one user wrote that the Vakeel Saab's cast delivered a great performance with excellent dialogues. They also praised Pawan Kalyan's performance writing that he had a towering presence throughout the movie. The movie was received well with many tweeting that the second half was more impactful than the first. Another user wrote about how they need these kinds of movies to send out a strong message to society.

Main things from reviews are Vintage @PawanKalyan is Back @MusicThaman killed BGM #VakeelSaab | #BlockbusterVAKEELSAAB

EXCLUSIVE First Review #VakeelSaab from Overseas Censor Board ! With powerful performances from the starcast, the film leaves you shocked, stunned and speechless. Don't miss this one as it hammers home a very powerful message. â­â­â­â­ #VakeelSaabPreReleaseEvent

#VakeelSaab Final report:



A powerful, thought provoking film even more elevated with excellent dialogues and @PawanKalyan 's towering presence



1st half is very normal , 2nd is Engaging



Read more : https://t.co/N55DxPmppm — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) April 8, 2021

1st review of movie coming from #Dubai



3.5/5 movie blockbuster



When a Top star like #PawanKalyan supports a cause the effect Is mutlifold the message reaches millions



Though it's remake we need this kind of movies #respectwomen & treat equally



Signing off #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/YTmCBEVcdI — Telugu Cinema Fun (@TCinemaFun) April 8, 2021

Fans praise Pawan Kalyan's performance

Making a comeback on the big screen after almost a gap of 8 years, fans were ecstatic about Pawan Kalyan's new movie and he did not disappoint them. Several fans took to their social media to praise the actor for his performance. One fan wrote that the actor delivered one of his best performances in the movie. Another fan tweeted that he was happy to see Pawan Kalyan and his success with the movie after three years. Another fan tweeted that he could not find the words to compliment Pawan on his stellar performance in the movie.

#VakeelSaab @ Review



Pawan Kalyan One Man Show



Detailed Review and Rating ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/dzNSs3VpwG — TollywoodBoxoffice.IN (@TBO_Updates) April 9, 2021

Fans' praise Vakeel Saab's music

The music of the movie was provided by the talented artists of the industries like S. Thaman, Ramajogayya Sastry, and Shankar Mahadevan. The beautiful soundtracks received quite a lot of attention on social media with many complimenting the artists for their work. One fan wrote about how beautiful the tracks were and that it complimented the movie well.

genuine review from friend

decent first half and very goodd second half



so hit @PawanKalyan and @MusicThaman combination is so goodd itseems



lets celebrate #VakeelSaab #VakeelSaabFestivalBegin

