Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab’ Slated To Release On Amazon Prime Video In May: Report

Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab has been loved by the audiences and critics alike, with raving reviews since it released on April 9, 2021. The movie is now set to release on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video as the COVID-19 second wave has hit the country and viewers are avoiding going to the cinemas. Read along and find out all the details about Vakeel Saab's OTT release.

Vakeel Saab’s OTT release slated in May on Amazon Prime Video

According to telugucinema.com, the digital rights of Vakeel Saab have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, in a deal with producer Dil Raju that included 3 more titles. The package deal which the platform and producers cracked at an undisclosed generous price also includes F3, Shaadi Mubarak, and Rowdy Boys. The agreement allows the OTT company to stream the title only after it has had a run of four weeks or more at the theatres and following this the movie is expected to arrive on the streamer next month, anytime after May 9, 2021.

Vakeel Saab performed extremely well at the box office and made a sum of almost Rs. 135 crore within 11 days, per reports by The Hans. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2021 and the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The movie marks the comeback of actor Pawan Kalyan after a break of three years and is adapted from the 2016 Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury movie Pink.

The movie also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan. It is directed by Venu Sriram, with Dil Raju and Sirish bankrolling it under the Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects banner. The movie has S.Thaman on board as the music producer, which marked the first collaboration between him and Pawan Kalyan. Vakeel Saab has its cinematography led by PS Vinod, with Prawin Pudi as the editor. The movie’s filming kicked off last year in January 2020 and was set to release on May 15, 2020, but it was pushed ahead following the COVID-19 pandemic, finally releasing on April 9, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Vakeel Saab's Instagram