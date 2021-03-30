Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab Trailer Release Creates A Ruckus At A Visakhapatnam Theatre

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab trailer recently released and fans of the actor could not contain their excitement, which resulted in them creating a ruckus at a theatre in Visakhapatnam. Take a look at the video footage from one of the theatres in Visakhapatnam where people recklessly entered the theatres on the release of the Vakeel Saab trailer.

Vakeel Saab trailer release creates a ruckus at an Andhra Pradesh theatre

ANI recently took to their official Twitter handle and posted this video footage of a movie theatre, Sangam Sharath, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where a humongous crowd can be seen entering the movie theatre in a wild manner. Vakeel Saab trailer was slated to release only in a few theatres in the state. In the video, they can also be seen running around crazily and even breaking the glass door of the theatre by pushing each other with abandon. The footage also depicted how many of them were without masks. While the Vakeel Saab trailer release created a commotion at the Sangam Sharath theatre, the fans later managed to go inside and watch the full trailer of Pawan Kalyan’s movie.

Many of the fans reacted to this video by expressing their shock while some of them even added video footage of the same incident from outside the theatre. Some of them also commented that Pawan Kalyan was an inspiration to them and slammed other Twitteratis for bad-mouthing the actor. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the footage from the Sangan Sharath theatre.

Vakeel Saab cast

Last seen in Agnyaathavaasi in 2018, Pawan Kalyan will be making a comeback with Vakeel Saab after two years. The Vakeel Saab cast members will include actors namely Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Vamsi Krishna, Subbaraju, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill, and a few others. Actor Shruti Haasan will also be a part of the film essaying a cameo role. Directed by Venu Sriram and bankrolled by Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab release date has been scheduled for April 9, 2021. The movie was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be released in theatres.

