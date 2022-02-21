'Pawankhind' Box Office Collections: Marathi Film Witnesses A Great Opening, Mints Rs 6 Cr

With several production houses releasing their long-pending films amid the ongoing pandemic, regional cinema is gaining a lot of popularity. The Marathi film industry is on a roll, with back-to-back successful films in the last few months. The recently released period drama, Pawankhind is one such example that has set the box office on fire over the weekend.

The historic chronicles around the battle of Pavan Khind witnessed a great start and did quite a good business over the weekends at the box office. The film managed to rake in Rs 6 crore over its opening weekend. While Friday collections were in the range of Rs 1.15 crore, the film jumped by almost 80% on Saturday with figures in the vicinity of Rs 2.05 crore followed by an almost Rs 3 crore rampage on Sunday.

Pawankhind box-office collection

According to reports by Pinkvilla, multiplex giants such as PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis – too have increased the showcasing of the film from Sunday owing to increased demand among the audience. The film might expect a tough competition in the upcoming week as it will face the heat from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial film Gangubai Kathiawadi. This will be followed by Jhund, helmed by Nagraj Manjule, another film that’s expected to get the cash registers ringing in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the film revolves around the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his soldiers are trapped in the fort of Panhala and are surrounded by troops of Adil Shah II led by Siddi Johar and his son-in-law Siddi Masud. It’s a story about how Maharaj strategically tries dodging his enemies to take control of Vishalgad, resulting in a land stand, known as the Battle of Pawankhind. The biggest challenge for these period drama makers is to present the facts without distorting the history and taking too much cinematic liberty. Actors like Mrunal Kulkarni, Ankit Mohan, Astad Kale, Harish Dudhade and Prajakta Mali excel in their parts. Given the trend so far, Pawankhind is targeting a week one of at-least Rs 10 crore.

IMAGE: Instagram/ajay.purkar