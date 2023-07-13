Pearl Maaney, Srinish Aravind Announce Second Pregnancy With Family Photo

Star couple Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind will soon grow to become a family of four. The actor couple recently shared the news of their second pregnancy with their fans and followers.

3 things you need to know

Pearle Maaney was last seen in 2022 Tamil film Valimai. Besides acting, she has a successful career as a TV anchor.

Srinish Aravind, who works predominantly in the television medium, was last seen in Poove Unakkaga.

The two met on the sets of a popular Malayalam reality television and tied the knot soon after.

Pearl Maaney and Srinish Aravind share their good news

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind took to their social media handles to share news of their second pregnancy. The post featured a family photo with daughter Nila Srinish nestled between the two. The announcement also revealed that Pearle was 3 months along in her second pregnancy.

(Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind had their first child in 2021 | Image:pearlemaany/Instagram)



Their caption read, "Le' Ni la: 'Ammede vayattilu Kunju Vava Daddyde vayatillu Dosa" We are happy to share this beautiful News with you... we are expecting baby No.2 Need all your blessings. #3monthspregnant." The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages pouring in for the couple as they embark on their second pregnancy.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind met on the sets of a reality show

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind sparked a romance while contesting in the first season of a reality show. While on the show, the two repeatedly expressed their desire to marry each other. The actor couple ended up exchanging rings within a year. Pearl and Srinish got married in May of 2019 following both Malayalam and Christian customs. While the Christian wedding was held on May 5, the Hindu wedding was conducted on May 8. They welcomed their daughter Nila in March 2021.