'Pelli SandaD' Twitter Review: Film Opens To Mixed Responses, Fans Demand OTT Release

The latest release Pelli SandaD has been making a buzz on social media soon after it was released. From its soothing tracks to spectacular acting skills by the artists, the musical romantic comedy has been winning love and appreciation. Starring actor Meka Srikanth’s son Roshann Meka and Sree Leela, the movie has opened to blended responses from the viewers. The film is directed by debutante Gowri Ronaki.

Interestingly, veteran director K Raghavendra Rao is marking his acting debut with the musical entertainer. For the unversed, Pelli SandaD is a sequel to his 1996 film Pelli Sandadi that starred Srikanth, Ravali, and Deepthi Bhatnagar. The Roshann-starrer is produced by Madhavi Kovelamudi, Shobu Yarlagadda, and Prasad Devineni under RK Film Associates and Arka Media Works. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens in September this year but was later postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Pelli SandaD received mixed reactions from fans

The film opened to mixed reviews where fans also expressed their happiness after watching it in theatres while there were even others who were slightly disappointed by the ‘lack in the storyline.’ One of the Twitter users shared a video from the theatre where people can be heard screaming and shouting while watching the film. Another user shared the poster of the film and mentioned that it will be houseful. A third netizen shared visuals from a theatre in Vizag where a crowd is seen standing outside the cinema halls to grab a ticket.

A star is born in Tollywood again congrats Roshan meka ... dances and fights nailed perfectly by debutant... lack of story and old style of direction makes it one time watch ... do watch for Roshan and sreleela congrats for @actorsrikanth for ur son launch ...#PelliSandaD — #VENU #RTCXROADS (MANOJ-TARAK ) (@VenuRtcxroadMM) October 15, 2021

#PelliSandaD Review..

Hero Roshan seems to have spark in his acting (may improve in future), heroine is also good.

Waste of time and money, let go of it and watch it in ott later.

Do legend Raghavendra Rao doesn't know that he Cooked up not even half baked product like this?? Hmm — Chandu Csr (@chandukoppula) October 15, 2021

#PelliSandaD Yes, an old fashioned movie but that's part of it's charm. Very colorful, beautiful songs and in #RoshanMeka a star is born. @SreeLeela12 gets a good debut. Congrats @actorsrikanth ! This movie will become a cult hit on TV & OTT eventually. — the zen box (@goazenbox) October 15, 2021

There were even some who suggested makers release the film on OTT and mentioned that it would have broken all the records digitally. “#PelliSandaD Review... Hero Roshan seems to have a spark in his acting (may improve in future), the heroine is also good. Waste of time and money, let go of it and watch it in ott later,” wrote one user. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “#PelliSandaD Yes, an old-fashioned movie but that's part of its charm. Very colourful, beautiful songs, and in #RoshanMeka a star is born. @SreeLeela12 gets a good debut. Congrats @actorsrikanth! This movie will become a cult hit on TV & OTT eventually.”

IMAGE: Instagram/@SreeleelaSunshine