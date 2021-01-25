'Peruchazhi' Cast: Know Who Stars In This 2014 Political Satire Movie

2014 political satire movie Peruchazhi was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It was directed by Arun Vaidyanathan. The plot of the film revolves around an Indian politician who is good at solving problems and is given an unusual task to finish. He is asked to be a political advisor to a struggling US politician. He is also told that if he finishes the job, he will be given enough money to fulfil his dream of opening a sports academy. If one wants to know more about Peruchazhi cast, this article provides all the details.

Peruchazhi cast and characters

Mohanlal as Jagannathan

Mohanlal played the character of Jagannathan in the film. Jagannath is a sports enthusiast and also an aspiring politician. He is recommended by Francis Kunjappan to be the politician advisor of a struggling politician in the United States. He is also told that if he gets the job done, he will receive Rs 30 crore. Jagannath is very happy upon hearing this as he wishes to open his own sports academy.

Mukesh as Francis Kunjappan

Mukesh played the character of Francis Kunjappan in this film. He is a Public Works Department officer from Kerala. His is contacted by Sunny who is the chief advisor of the US politician. He also sees Jagannath as a threat to his post and recommends him as the political advisor.

Ragini Nandwani as Jessy

Ragini Nandwani played the character of Jessy in this political satire film. Jessy is a prostitute who meets Jagannath and they fall in love. They later also decide to get married. She also returns to India with him after his task is done in the US.

Vijay Babu as Sunny Kurishingal

Vijay Babu played the character of Sunny Kurishingal in the film. Sunny is the chief advisor of Kory. He tries several ideas and tactics to increase Kory's popularity among the masses who that he can get more votes. But his unsuccessful. He, then, reaches out to Francis for help. He is one of the most intriguing of the cast of Peruchazhi.

Sean James Sutton as John Kory

Sean James Sutton played the role of John Kory. Kory is a Republican politician who is struggling to gain popularity to win the elections. He is then advised by Jagannath for his political campaigns. His campaign ideas are absurd but he has no option but to implement them as Jagannath is his last hope.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

