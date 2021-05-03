'Photo Prem' Trailer Sees Neena Kulkarni On A Quest To Have That 'perfect' Picture

Amazon Prime video recently released the trailer of the upcoming Marathi drama titled Photo Prem. The movie is one of the highly anticipated movies on the streaming platform. It is helmed and co-written by Aditya Rathi and features Neena Kulkarni in the lead role along with Amita Khopkar and Sameer Dharamadhikari. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Neena Kulkarni's movie Photo Prem trailer.

Neena Kulkarni's movie Photo Prem trailer sees an interesting story

The trailer gives an insight into the interesting topic of having a perfect photo after one’s death. From the looks of the Photo Prem trailer, the movie has handled the premise on a lighter note. The trailer shows Neena Kulkarni as Maee. She attends a prayer meeting of an elderly woman which is held by showcasing a picture from her childhood days. After seeing the childhood picture of that elderly lady who passed away, Maee starts wondering about her own future and what if she is too remembered like this after her demise? Maee then sets off on the search of having that perfect picture and realises that she does not have it. The trailer shows her journey of having that perfect picture clicked so that she is remembered properly after her death. However, there is one not so little twist that she is photophobic.

The Photo Prem trailer leaves the audience curious about will Maee be able to get a picture that would define her? And will people be able to relate to it? Apart from Neena Kulkarni, Photo Prem cast features Amita Khopkar, Vikas Hande, Chaitrali Rode, Sameer Dharamadhikari, Samay Sanjeev Tambe, Ashwini Mukadam, Vitthal Gaonkar, Nilkanth Sawant in key roles. The movie is produced by Mehul Shah, Aditya Rathi, Gayatri Patil. As the trailer was released, several people took to the comments section of the video and praised the trailer. Here is a look at the Photo Prem trailer.

Photo Prem online

The plot of the movie looks interesting and the lighter tone also gives a funny element to the story. Neena Kulkarni has done a brilliant job as Maee and supporting actors also seem to do justice to their roles. The Photo Prem trailer was released today on May 3, 2021. Photo Prem's release date is May 7 and it will be released online on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers will be able to watch Photo Prem on Prime on their devices anytime anywhere from May 7. One just needs to have an active subscription to Amazon Prime to watch Photo Prem online.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer