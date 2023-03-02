Pintu Nanda, Famous Odia Actor, Dies Aged 47; CM Naveen Patnaik, Others Mourn

Pintu Nanda, the popular Odia actor, died on Thursday in a Hyderabad hospital. Nanda was undergoing treatment at the hospital and was pronounced dead at 11.25 pm. Pintu Nanda was 47 years old at the time of his passing.

Nanda suffered from liver cirrhosis and was admitted to a Bhubaneswar hospital on February 1. Subsequently, on February 7, he was transferred to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS) in New Delhi. He was also supposed to receive a liver transplant from a family member. However, the liver was unsuitable due to different blood groups.

Eventually, Pintu Nanda was taken to Hyderabad’s Yoshada Hospital, where he breathed his last.

Odisha Chief Minister and others react to Pintu Nanda’s demise

Many fans and important figures have taken to social media in order to mourn the loss of the late Ollywood actor. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his shock over the news, saying that the actor has left “an indelible mark on the hearts of all cine lovers.”

Baijayant Panda, the Odisha Bharatiya Jantara Party Vice President, also took to Twitter and shared his grief over Nanda’s loss. Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, General Secretary of Cine Artistes Association Sritam Das, actor Usasi Mishra and more lamented the actor’s loss.

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଜଗତର ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ଅଭିନେତା ପିଣ୍ଟୁ ନନ୍ଦଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ନିଜ ନିଖୁଣ ଅଭିନୟ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଏବଂ ଧାରାବାହିକରେ ସେ ଛାଡିଯାଇଥିବା ଛାପ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟରେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ କରି ରଖିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 2, 2023

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ଅଭିନେତା ପିଣ୍ଟୁ ନନ୍ଦଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । କଳା ଜଗତ ପ୍ରତି ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ଚିରସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ହୋଇରହିବ । ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଓଡ଼ିଆ କଳା ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗକୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଦିବଂଗତ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି ।

ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି 🙏 pic.twitter.com/woiLLXf4Pv — Baijayant Panda Odia (@Panda_Odia) March 2, 2023

The career of Pintu Nanda

Pintu Nanda started his career in acting after starring in a Doordarshan serial. The actor made his debut in the Ollywood film industry in 1996 with the film Kolli. He is mostly known for his work in Ram Laxman, Wrong Number, To Akhi Mo Aaina, Bahudibe Mo Jaga Balia, Jay Jagannath and Prema Rogi.

The actor was also popular for the diversity of his roles, having played the hero, villain, and comic character among others.