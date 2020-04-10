Movierulz And TamilRockers Leak Pizza 2 Full Movie Online For Download

The latest victim to fall prey to the illegal practice of film piracy is the Telugu drama film Pizza 2. Tamilrockers and Movierulz have yet again leaked the highly anticipated Vijay Sethupati starrer Tollywood film. Pizza 2 hit the theatres on March 13, 2020, but in no time the news of Pizza 2 full movie available for download online has shocked many. Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, Pizza 2 is touted amidst the much-awaited thriller drama films of 2020.

Movierulz and Tamilrockers leaks 'Pizza 2'

Source: A still from 'Pizza 2' official trailer

This Pizza 2 film leak is not the first of its kind. Prior to this, several different languages movies have fallen prey to this menace of film piracy. Irrespective of the fact that film piracy is illegal in India, yet time and again unreleased or just-released movies have been leaked by these notorious sites Film Piracy is considered as a heinous cybercrime still the distribution of copyrighted content online has not stopped.

With Pizza 2 full movie available for download over the internet, the producers of the film might have to face diminution over the Pizza 2's anticipation Box-Office collections. With Pizza 2 full movie download possible now, makers of the film might suffer some irreparable losses as many people might prefer to watch Pizza 2 full movie in HD quality at home than to buy a ticket to watch it in a movie theatre.

Reportedly, film piracy has increased to 3 folds in the past few months. Several other films who had to suffer such fates in the past were Meena Baazar Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, World Famous Lovers, Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Fantasy Island, Thappad and the list is never-ending. Tamilrockers and Movierulz sites have been banned due to the Madras High court orders yet, with the help of proxy sites they somehow manage to reach users.

Storyplot of 'Pizza 2'

The story of Telugu film Pizza 2 revolved around the life of Kathir a music director. Kathir's hearts beats for Meera who is a music teacher. Their common love for music makes them meet more often, and that's when the two fall in love. Suddenly there's a wave of thrill in their paradise, when somebody blackmails the two with a private video of Meera. That's when things get serious and the Kathir tries to get hold of the culprit. Vijay Sethupati plays the male lead in the film, and the other cast members include Gayathrie Shankar and Sonia Deepti. Pizza 2 is produced by Deepan Boopathy.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

