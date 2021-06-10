PM Modi 'anguished' By Director Buddhadeb Dasgupta's Demise, Offers Heartfelt Condolences

Prolific Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passed away at his residence in Kolkata on June 10 due to age-related complications. According to his family, the 77-year-old noted filmmaker was battling kidney-related issues for the past few years and had been undergoing dialysis twice a day. Tributes poured in for the director while hailing his extraordinary work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of an ‘eminent thinker and poet.’

PM Modi pens emotional tribute

PM Modi revealed that he is ‘anguished’ by the demise of the filmmaker and praised the ‘diverse works’ of the director that ‘struck a chord with all sections of society.’ “He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti,” he added.

Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2021



Apart from PM Modi, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also mourned the passing away of Dasgupta. . Calling him an ‘eminent filmmaker', the leader wrote that she was ‘saddened' by the demise. “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues, and admirers,” she tweeted.

Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2021

The director was a prominent name both in the world of filmmaking and literature. Some of his famous films include Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha, Charachar, and Uttara. Five of his films have bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Even as a director, he bagged two National Film Awards for his films Uttara and Swapner Din.

Apart from being a great filmmaker, Dasgupta was a noted poet as well. He was known for some of his iconic pieces like Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba Suitcase, Sreshtha Kabita, and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita. Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s last film was Urojahaj in 2018. Dasgupta, along with Goutam Ghose and Aparna Sen, was the flag-bearer of the parallel cinema movement in Bengal for much of the 1980s and 1990s. Dasgupta was best known for some other of his works like Lal Darja, Kaalpurush, and the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Tahader Katha.

IMAGE: BJP4INDIA/BUDDHADEBDASGUPTA/Twitter

