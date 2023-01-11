PM Modi Congratulates RRR Team For Massive Achievement At Golden Globes 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated S S Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Kaala Bhairava and the entire team of RRR movie for winning the best original song award. He wished them for their achievement at the Golden Globes 2023. He said, "This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud." Nattu Nattu is the song which won this award.

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' won the 80th edition of the Golden Globe award for "Naatu Naatu" in the best original song-motion picture category. The Telugu song "Naatu Naatu" was written by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, and composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani. The film's fast-paced song was performed by lead actors N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan.

RRR star cast was seen bursting into celebrations

As the announcement was made, the RRR star cast was seen bursting into celebrations as MM Keeravaani went to receive the prestigious award.

In the Best Original Song category, "Naatu Naatu" song was competing against – ‘Carolina’ (Taylor Swift) from Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Ciao Papa’ (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, ‘Hold My Hand’ (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick and ‘Lift Me Up’ (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards was held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.