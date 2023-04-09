PM Modi Meets Bomman, Bellie From The Elephant Whisperers In Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, visited The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi was seen interacting with the couple and elephants - Raghu and Ammu. The Elephant Whisperers bagged Oscars for Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. Check out Narendra Modi interacting with the elephants below:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Theppakadu elephant camp pic.twitter.com/vjlrYqbwtG April 9, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka today. pic.twitter.com/dKzLub0qY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

The Elephant Whisperes revolves around Bomman and Bellie, who take care of orphan elephants - Raghu and Ammu. They are the only couple to have helped survive infant elephants after their detachment from their herd. Bomman and Bellie were recently honoured by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin. The couple also attended various events after the documentary's Oscar win.

The Elephant Whisperers is directed by debutant Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga. The director-producer duo bagged the Oscars for their film at the recent Academy Awards. It took the team over five years to shoot the documentary after facing many challenges including the elephants' tantrums and weather.

PM Modi, President Murmu meet Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga

A couple of days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met with the director-producer duo. Guneet Monga, the producer of The Elephant Whisperers, also took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photos from her meeting with the Prime Minister. Check out her post below:

The duo also met with President Droupadi Murmu and shared photos on their Instagram handle. Guneet captioned her photos: "So touched & honoured to have met you, Honourable President Droupadi Murmu. We are eternally grateful for your warm gesture & appreciation for our film. A huge thank you on behalf of team #TheElephantWhisperers."

The oscar-winning documentary is available on Netflix.