PM Modi Sends Wishes To Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Gandhada Gudi' Team; Hails Late Superstar

PM Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to the team of Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming film Gandhada Gudi, whose trailer was unveiled today, October 9. The late Kannada star's wife Ashwini Rajkumar unveiled the trailer on social media, talking about Puneeth's fondness and love for PM Modi. The leader promptly responded to Ashwini's mention and gave a shoutout to Gandhada Gudi.

He mentioned that Puneeth Rajkumar still lives in the hearts of millions around the globe and further lauded his 'unparalleled talent'. The movie is set to take audiences on a beautiful journey in Karnataka as the actor explores its wildlife and natural beauty. It is slated to hit theatres on October 28 in Kannada, Hindi and English.

PM Modi sends wishes to Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi team

Taking to her Twitter handle, Ashwini Rajkumar shared the trailer and penned a note to the PM, which read, "Namaste @narendramodi ಅವರೇ, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person."

Responding to this, the leader remembered Puneeth, mentioning that he "was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent." He added, "#GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."

Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour. https://t.co/VTimdGmDAM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022

An excerpt from the film's synopsis reads -

"Dr Puneeth Rajkumar sheds all his stardom and sets out on a journey with Amoghavarsha to discover new stories and unravel secrets in a whole new immersive cinematic experience. #GGMovie is an epic musical celebration of our blessed land, precious culture and incredible stories at an unprecedented scale. Complete with songs and the beauty of nature, it’s a family entertainer.”

(IMAGE: PIB/ TWITTER/ @KUMAR53585493)