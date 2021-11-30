PM Narendra Modi Mourns Death Of 'outstanding' Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry breathed his last on Tuesday, November 30, after being admitted to the hospital with pneumonia and spending some time in the ICU.

The well-renowned legend from the Telugu film industry passed away due to lung cancer-related complications at the age of 66. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and mourned the legendary lyricist's demise.

PM Narendra Modi saddened at 'outstanding' Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's demise

Prime Minister Modi expressed sadness at the demise of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry as he lauded the lyricist's 'poetic brilliance and versatility'. PM Modi also acknowledged the effort Sastry took to 'popularise Telugu'.

Expressing his condolences, PM Modi wrote in Telegu on Twitter, "Saddened by the passing away of the outstanding Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. His poetic brilliance and versatility could be seen in several of his works. He made many efforts to popularise Telugu. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Several actors from the South film industry including Nani, Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj and others also paid tribute to the popular Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

(Image: @dirbobby/Twitter/PIB)