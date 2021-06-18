Poet And Film Songwriter S. Ramesan Nair Passes Away

Poet and film songwriter S K Ramesan Nair has passed away. He has penned over 500 songs in Malayalam films since 1985. The poet's death was confirmed at a private hospital in Ernakulam on Friday afternoon. He was fighting cancer for many years and had recently contracted COVID.

Paying tribute to S Ramesan Nair , poet, lyricist and former staff of All India Radio

His lyrical mastery has enamored the minds of many generations of music lovers in Kerala. Poomukhavaathilil of Raakkuyilin Raagasadassil (1986), Devasangeetham from the movie Guru ( 1997), Ennum Ninne and Oh Priye from the movie Anniyathipravu (1997), 'Vasantharaavin Kilivathil' and 'Poove oru manimutham' from Kaiethum Doorathu (2002) are some of the most memorable songs he has written.

He also made a mark in devotional songs as well. 'Oru pidi avilumayi' and 'Radha than premathodano' from the album Mayilpeeli and 'Guruvayur thannilorunni' from the album Ponpeeli have been iconic songs for Krishna devotees for over three decades.

Born on May 3 in 1948 at Kumarapuram in Kanyakumari district (former Travancore), he entered the Malayalam film industry by composing songs for the 1985 film Pathamudayam. He was the state president of the Tapasya Kalasahithya Vedi. His collection of poems Gurupoornami has won the 2018 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award. He has received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Outstanding Contribution in 2010, the Sixth Vennikulam Memorial Award, and the Asan Award. He is survived by his wife Rema, who is a retired school teacher, and son Manu Rameshan, a music director in the Malayalam film industry.

Image Source- @AIRTVPM/Twitter

