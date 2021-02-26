'Pogaru' Review: KGF Director Prashanth Is All Praise About Film's Team, Especially Dhruva

After being surrounded by a couple of controversies, the much-awaited Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pogaru hit the big screen on February 19, 2021, and has been deemed a treat for all the ardent fans of Dhruva by film critics. Ever since its release, the Nanda Kishore directorial has been lauded by netizens on social media. Now, KGF director Prashanth Neel also joined the bandwagon and was all-praise about the action-drama on Twitter.

Action Prince Dhruva Sarja’s Kollywood film Pogaru has taken the box office by storm ever since its release on February 19. Having prolific Sandalwood filmmaker Nanda Kishore at its helm, Pogaru stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead alongside Dhruva. After garnering massive appreciation by the viewers as well several South Indian celebrities, the Dhruva and Rashika film has now received a thumbs up from the KGF director, Prashanth Neel.

Almost a week after the film's release, Prashanth took to his Twitter handle to shower the film and team Pogaru with heaps of praise. He tweeted:

A great feel to watch the milestones of movie #poguru.Congratulations to #Nandakishore @iamRashmika and the entire team. @DhruvaSarja the immense love and passion you have towards your work is just amazing. You deserve every bit of the success...More to come guys 👏🏻👏🏻 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 26, 2021

About 'Pogaru'

Alongside Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna, Pogaru cast also stars Chikkanna, P. Ravi Shankar, Pavitra Lokesh and Raghavendra Rajkumar in pivotal roles. Furthermore, actors Sampath Raj, Kai Greene, Dhananjay, Morgan Aste and Dharma play antagonists in Pogaru. Director Nanda Kishore has also written the screenplay of the action thriller drama while it is bankrolled by B. K. Gangadhar.

The film was simultaneously shot in both Telugu and Kannada languages. The dubbed version of the film in Tamil was also released on the big screen on Feb 19, under the title Semma Thimiru. For the unversed, the film was earlier slated to release back in March 2020, but its release date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the trailer of 'Pogaru' on YouTube below:

