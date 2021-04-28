'Pokiri' Movie Completes 15 Years; Here's Where You Can Watch The Mahesh Babu Starrer

Mahesh Babu-starrer Pokiri was a critical and commercial hit and today marks 15 years of the film since its release on the big screen. Pokiri's main highlights were the dialogues, beautiful songs, and the performance of the cast. Pokiri was not only a box office success, but Mahesh Babu received a lot of acclaim for his outstanding performance in the film.

How to watch Pokiri movie online?

The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. To gain access to watch the film, one will have to download Amazon Prime Videos app or log on to www.amazonprimevideos.in. Once logged in, search Pokiri in the search tab, play and enjoy the movie. If you sign up for a monthly membership, your membership fee is â‚¹129 per month. The cost of an annual membership is â‚¹999. Once subscribed, users can enjoy watching more of Mahesh Babu's movies and many other much-acclaimed shows and films.

About Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri'

Pokiri is a 2006 action thriller film penned and helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie was bankrolled by Jagannadh and Manjula Ghattamaneni under their respective banners Vaishno Academy and Indira Productions. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles, while Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde and Ashish Vidyarthi appear in crucial roles.

The plot revolves around a local goon whose killer instincts earn him not only the disapproval of his girlfriend and the enmity of a corrupt cop but also the attention of a wanted don. The film was then remade in Tamil as Pokkiri, in Hindi as Wanted, in Kannada as Porki and in Bengali as Moner Jala. Watch the trailer below.

Namrata Shirodkar celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of her husband, South superstar Mahesh Babu, in the film Pokiri. She shared a poster of the film, which features Mahesh Babu as Pandu, his character in the film. The poster features the words "15 Years of Pokiri" written in Telugu as a tribute to the film. Namrata Shirodkar lauded her husband's film. She described the film as a game-changer that was ahead of its time and that, while very classy, also appealed to the masses. Take a look at the post.

Image Source: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram