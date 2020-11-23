'Police Power' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Action Drama

Police Power is a Hindi Dubbed movie from the year 2018. It is a Tamil movie named Thimiru Pudichavan which was released in 2018. The dubbed version in the Hindi language was also released at the same time. While the Tamil name of the film is Thimiru Pudichavan, literally translated meaning 'egoistic man', the Hindi title was selected as Police Power.

Written and directed by Ganesha. The movie was very well received by the audience and the critics of the industry as well. The cast of Police Power saw some prominent actors in the lead roles. Read the details of the cast members and the characters they play in the movie.

POLICE POWER Cast:

Vijay Antony as Inspector Murugavel

Vijay Antony plays the lead role of Inspector Murugavel in the film. His role is of a literal hero who has the power but doesn't abuse it. He is a law-abiding disciplined hardworking policeman. Murugavel is forced to choose between his family or his duty, more specifically his brother's life who had turned to the sides of criminals or his professional responsibilities towards his uniform.

Initially, the bond between the two is shown to be very close and Murugavel is shown as someone who literally lives to be able to serve his brother. Upon reaching this conundrum he eventually picks one side and decides to stay loyal to is uniform. He tries to make his city crime-ridden by taking personal efforts to serve the society.

Nivetha Pethruja as Sub-Inspector Madonna

In the Police Power movie cast, Madonna is the Sub-Inspector, working under Inspector Murugavel. The role is played by Nivetha Pethruja. She is shown as a strong independent female who has a small crush on her boss, Murugavel. She saves his life in some instances in the film. Later in the movie, she reveals her feelings towards Murugavel.

Sai Dheena as Meesai Padma

Sai Dheena is popular for his negative characters. In this movie as well he plays the role of the antagonist. Messai Padma is played by Sai Dheena. Meesai is shown as a gangster who catches hold of underage kids and forces them to do his dirty work. He makes them turn towards criminal life by ordering them to engage in criminal activities like theft, chain snatching, stealing, etc. Later in the course of the film, he loses to the hero and his squad and has to do as he says.

IMAGE CREDITS: @mithleshnishad11 Instagram

