Politician Vanathi Srinivasan Is All Praises For Kamal Haasan's 'artistic Work' In Vikram

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan managed to impress the audience with his impeccable acting skills in his latest film, Vikram which hit the big screens a month ago on 3 June 2022. Vikram marked the south superstar's comeback to the screens after a long hiatus of 4 years. The film saw Kamal Haasan take on the role of a former agent Vikram, who ventures out to avenge the death of his son, a member of the narcotics bureau.

Vikram is receiving heaps of praises from all corners for its action-packed storyline, moreover, several prominent personalities are taking to their social media handle to express their take on the film. Recently, politician Vanathi Srinivasan also joined the bandwagon and lauded the Kamal Haasan starrer film.

Vanathi Srinivasan lauds Kamal Haasan's Vikram

On July 4, Vanathi Srinivasan took to her Twitter handle and shared a photo wherein she is seen sitting in the theatre and discussing Kamal Haasan's Vikram while watching the film along with her friends and family members. Sharing the photo, Srinivasan penned a heartfelt note sending 'best wishes' to Kamal Haasan for entertaining people with his 'artistic work.'

Vanathi wrote in the caption, "Feeling happy to have won you in Assembly Elections. Watched #Vikram! Keep entertaining us Mr.@ikamalhaasan!Once again I congratulate you on your victory in the election field. I saw the movie #Vikram. Best wishes for continuing to entertain people with your artistic work."

Here, take a look at the tweet:

தேர்தல் களத்தில் உங்களை வெற்றி பெற்றதற்கு மீண்டும் ஒரு முறை மகிழ்கிறேன்.#விக்ரம் திரைப்படம் பார்த்தேன்.



உங்கள் கலை பணியால் தொடர்ந்து மக்களை மகிழ்விக்க வாழ்த்துக்கள். pic.twitter.com/lr7Oi0WI19 — Vanathi Srinivasan (@VanathiBJP) July 4, 2022

More about Vikram

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram's plot continues from the 2019 film Kaithi and follows a covert operation led by Agent Arun Kumar Vikram. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Arjun Das as Anbu, Harish Uthaman as Adaikalam, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Antony Varghese among others. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8 in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Image: Twitter@VanathiBJP/ Instagram@ikamalhaasan